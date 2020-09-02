(The Center Square) – High demand and low supply are combining to create a stable – and in some cases improving – New York housing market during the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York State Association of Realtors (NYSAR) reported.
While conforming to New York state COVID-19 guidance, new listings for July rose 17 percent – to 23,637 units versus 20,210 in the same month last year, the NYSAR said in its Aug. 21 housing report.
Pending sales also posted significant expansion year over year, from 13,343 units last July to 18,679 this year – a 40 percent overall increase, the NYSAR said.
But the needle moved the other way on year to date pending sales, which are down 7.6 percent compared to 2019.
Low inventory was a deterrent for New York real-estate agents in July. The number of homes on the market was 21.3 percent lower – from 67,168 units for sale in July 2019 to 52,879 homes this year.
Meanwhile months supply of homes shrank by 15.8 percent, from 5.7 months to 4.8 months, as compared to the same time last year. Typically, a six-month to 6.5-month supply is considered to represent a balanced market.
The closed sales key indicator also fell – from 13,212 homes in July 2019 to 9,710 units this year – a 26.5 percent decrease.
Yet home prices posted a gain, with the statewide median sales price of $300,000 in July representing a 3.4 percent increase compared to the $290,000 median recorded in July of 2019.
Mortgage rates continued to be good news for homebuyers. The rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage in July declined to 3.03 percent, according to statistics from Freddie Mac (Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation). That figure is the lowest monthly average commitment rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage since Freddie Mac began tracking such data in 1971, the NYSAR said.