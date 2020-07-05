(The Center Square) – Long Island taxpayers will bear the burden of paying about $2.1 billion in severance benefits to police officers, teachers, and public employees who enjoy high salaries, according to a recent analysis.
Long Island’s two counties, Nassau and Suffolk, have long struggled with paying these severance benefits, even before the pandemic plunged multiple sources of revenue. A Newsday report tabulated that each county currently owes half a billion dollars in severance obligations.
From 2008 to 2018, the two counties’ total employee benefit and police salary costs increased by about $670 million.
“Local politicians and state politicians all over New York are fearful of public employee unions, but nowhere, absolutely nowhere, is this fear more pronounced than on Long Island,” E.J. McMahon, research director of the Empire Center of Public Policy, told Newsday. “Nobody will take them on.”
In 2018, when about 2,600 public employees in the two counties cashed out on their severance payments – which can easily exceed $200,000 each – both counties had to cut public services and increase fees, and that still wasn’t enough to pay severance costs.
The two counties’ financial situation is now becoming even more grim. In the past few months, not only did the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVIF-19 lead to large drops in various tax revenues, but also the Supreme Court ruled that two of the increased fees that Nassau and Suffolk had been charging – which had been generating tens of millions of dollars each year – were unconstitutional.
On average, county governments in New York outside of Long Island owe about $188 per person, whereas Long Island as a whole owes $738 per person. New York City’s severance liability is about 30 percent lower, at $571 per person.
Long Island police union leaders defended the severance pay, arguing that incentivizing officers to not take days off actually saves costs in overtime pay to officers who would’ve had to cover shifts.
“The county has saved millions of dollars over the years as my members have accumulated these days,” Kevin Black, president of the Nassau County Superior Officers Association, told Newsday. “Now that the time comes to pay the debt accrued, suddenly severance pay is exorbitant.”