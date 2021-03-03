(The Center Square) – Add another New York Democratic lawmaker to the list of those calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down. As a “dark cloud hangs over our Capitol,” state Sen. James Skoufis said Wednesday morning the governor needs to resign.
The senator from Cornwall chairs the Committee on Investigations and Government Operations. However, he said in a five-paragraph statement that he can’t “in good conscience” let a lengthy review by the Office of the Attorney General regarding sexual harassment allegations play out. Three women, including two who worked for Cuomo, have provided detailed allegations in the past week about their encounters.
“I have seen sufficient evidence to conclude that, beyond a reasonable doubt, the governor’s behavior represents a pattern of abuse that deems him unfit for office,” Skoufis said.
The 33-year-old joins other younger Democrats who have taken the lead on this matter in wake of the news reports. Others include state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi of the Bronx, Assemblyman Ron Kim of Queens and state Sen. Jessica Ramos of Queens.
Even the College Democrats of New York have called on Cuomo to resign. The group issued its statement Monday night as The New York Times reported Anna Ruch’s allegations stemming from an encounter she had with the governor at a wedding in 2019. In it, the College Dems said it believes all survivors of sexual harassment and assault.
“Abuse of power in any form or context is unacceptable, especially when wielded by a public servant who has taken an oath to work for the people they represent,” the group said.
That same call, though, has not been made by the Democratic leaders in either legislative chamber. So far, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, have only called for an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations.
However, the leaders have started taking other steps against Cuomo. On Tuesday, they reached an agreement to begin paring his emergency powers. It not only comes on the heels of the sexual harassment allegations but amid questions surrounding how his administration handled nursing home policies and data during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those votes against Cuomo, though, may not begin until later this week, and it’s being criticized by Republican lawmakers who have called for retracting those powers months ago.
“Rescinding of the @NYGovCuomo powers shouldn’t be like punishment… This should’ve happened months ago,” tweeted Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, on Wednesday.
Cuomo, who for months spoke with reporters on a near daily basis during the pandemic, has remained quiet in wake of the harassment allegations, but was scheduled to give a news briefing Wednesday afternoon.