(The Center Square) – Attorneys for an employee fired from her job with New York Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) after she testified in a sexual harassment case have told a federal magistrate the firing may have been approved by someone within the governor’s office.
The assertion came amid pre-trial discovery in a 2018 federal lawsuit filed by Gina Bianchi, a DCJS attorney who was told she was terminated because she testified in a sexual harassment investigation involving other female employees, the Times Union of Albany reported.
Bianchi’s lawsuit states that acting Commissioner Michael Green covered up allegations concerning Brian Gestring, a former forensics director. Gestring was fired in March 2018.
Bianchi’s case is before U.S. Magistrate Daniel J. Stewart.
During a pre-trial conference recently, John Bailey, an attorney for Bianchi, told Stewart that lawyers have tried to discuss with Green how he made the decision to fire Bianchi and whether he did it alone.
"There’s still the possibility, judge, of naming a 'John Doe' here. We are suspicious that someone else, above Mr. Green, made this decision and we have good reason to be suspicious of that," Bailey said. "We may end up asking to name, I won't name names, but somebody in the governor's office as a defendant in this lawsuit."
The state recently agreed to settle a different federal lawsuit filed by a DCJS manager; Kimberly Schiavone said she was punished and her sexual harassment complaints against Gestring were ignored.
Scott Quesnel, an attorney hired by the state to represent Green, told Stewart that his client hadn’t answered questions about Bianchi’s termination due in part to executive privilege and attorney-client privacy.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not provided comment. Richard Azzopardi, a spokesman for the governor, told the Times Union on Aug. 30 that the allegation someone in the governor's office had approved Bianchi's firing is "completely false."