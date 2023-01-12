(The Center Square) – New York lawmakers are moving to repeal a prohibition on handing out food and water to voters waiting at the polls on election days.
A bill approved by the state Senate Monday would effectively repeal the law, known as a line warming ban, by tweaking the language of the more than century old statute.
The measure's primary sponsor, Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, said the statute "places an additional burden on voters and organizations by essentially prohibiting organizations from working to support voters while they may wait in line."
“New York is notorious for having incredibly long lines in select parts of the state that people wait in to vote,” Myrie said in a statement. "The statute is antiquated, burdensome, vague, and potentially unconstitutional."
The 1906 law says, "no person may provide or pay for any meat, drink, tobacco, refreshment or provision during a general, special or primary election." The law exempts items with a “retail value of less than one dollar,” which critics say amounts to a total ban on most snacks or drinks. Violators are subject to fines.
If the bill is approved by the House, and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the proposed legislation would update the law to allow people to hand out any item with "a nominal value, including but not limited to, snacks, water, soft drinks, or other refreshments" to voters.
The current law is subject to a lawsuit filed on behalf of the Brooklyn Branch of the NAACP, which argued that it violates the Constitution because it "criminalizes protected free speech, burdening the plaintiff’s right to participate in the political process, and it is unconstitutionally overbroad and vague." The litigation is ongoing.
Lawyers for New York's state Board of Elections division argue in court filings the law protects voters from harassment and intimidation, which is the state's primary interest in upholding it.
"To be clear, the state maintains an interest in making sure that voters are not harassed, bothered, or influenced, and this is accomplished, among other ways, by preventing persons from giving voters things of value, regardless of their motivation," the state's lawyers wrote in a motion to dismiss the case.
"The state is entitled to shield voters from harassment or intimidation, real or perceived, in the moments before they cast their ballot."
Last year, Florida and Georgia approved updates to voting laws that included provisions making it illegal to distribute items to voters waiting in line. Supporters said they want to crack down on political organizations or advocacy groups attempting to influence voters before they cast a ballot.
But the laws drew outrage from voting rights advocates, who described them as voter suppression, and both are now being challenged in court.