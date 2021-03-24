(The Center Square) – The ranking member of the New York state Assembly committee tasked to consider Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment wants an injunction against the governor and his top staff, whom he claimed are interfering in investigations into the administration.
On Tuesday, Assemblyman Michael Montesano, R-Glen Head, sent a letter to Attorney General Letitia James and raised concerns about reports of witness tampering and obstructing justice.
Montesano's letter follows a Monday report from CBS New York quoting an attorney representing Charlotte Bennett, one of several women accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment. Bennett said a parallel investigation started by the governor reeks of intimidation. She also raised concerns about a decision for the governor’s office to offer lawyers to aides who have made accusations against him.
In a statement, Montesano said Cuomo was continuing to harass both current and former employees.
“This is highly unacceptable and just further goes to show that he is unable to effectively lead our state,” said Montesano, who is the ranking member of the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee. “However, it is clear the governor will not resign so we must go through alternative routes to remove him from office. Until the investigations are over, I am requesting a temporary restraining order be placed on both the governor and his executive staff in order to prevent this from happening any further. Gov. Cuomo needs to let these processes continue and not intervene.”
Messages to the attorney general’s and governor’s offices were not returned Tuesday.
Tuesday was also the first day for the Judiciary Committee to meet and discuss the impeachment proceedings. Committee Chairman Charles Lavine, D-Glen Cove, introduced the attorneys from Davis Polk and Wardwell who will lead the investigation.
Besides the sexual harassment allegations, the committee will also determine if other conduct may be impeachable. That also includes a review of how his administration handled nursing home policies during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and whether officials intentionally misstated the number of deaths attributable to nursing homes.
In addition, lawmakers will determine if Cuomo told staff members or knew if they intentionally withheld information about the integrity of the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge as well as any possible attempt to thwart the committee’s review.
Lavine told committee members the investigation may take awhile, perhaps lasting for months instead of weeks.
“As you know, there is very little precedent for impeachment in New York,” Lavine said. “We are mindful of the due process necessary to ensure the fairness of this process to everyone, the victims, the witnesses, and the governor, and to do so in a transparent manner so that all new Yorkers are informed.”