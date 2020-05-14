(The Center Square) – Friday, the near-complete lockdown of New York state's economy comes to an end in many counties as the first phase of the Cuomo administration's reopening plan begins to take effect.
That will be the day that primary responsibility for managing the day-to-day monitoring of business activities and coronavirus numbers will pass from the state level to regional task forces made up largely of mayors and county executives.
Many retail businesses that until now have been marked as nonessential will be allowed to open, with operations modified to try to combat the spread of the virus that has killed more than 22,000 residents of the state so far.
The reopenings will arrive a day after New York's cumulative filings for unemployment assistance topped 2 million during the coronavirus pandemic.
The exceptions to the reopening are far western New York, the Capital Region, and New York, its suburbs and Long Island. Those areas have not yet met the criteria set by the Cuomo administration for infection rate, availability of testing, hospital capacity or other measures that the state is watching.
The governor, speaking from Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, noted that Thursday marked Day 75 since the first coronavirus diagnosis. Since that day, he has spoken mostly in terms of directives to governments, businesses and individuals, but on Thursday the tenor of his speech was markedly different.
"The big responsibility is now going to fall to local government to manage this situation," he said. "And my advice to local governments are, in terms of priority, daily monitoring of numbers, daily monitoring of numbers and daily monitoring of numbers."
He acknowledged that some aspects of the state's reopening plan will be so broad as to leave some business owners scratching their heads about whether they're allowed to reopen and what measures they must implement. To them, he said: reach out to your local officials.
"To the extent there's any question for a specific business, that these guidelines don't exactly fit, how does this work, they can call the quote-unquote regional control group [made up of the] mayor, county executive, their local county executive," he said. "Because they're going to be in charge of the compliance. And we understand one size does not fit all."
The state, meanwhile, will be operating at somewhat of a remove as that process plays out over the coming days and weeks.
"All those one-off issues, if you will, will be handled locally," Cuomo said. "We just have statewide overall guidelines, and any particular tailoring question, that should be done with the local governments."
In tandem with handing off assignments to local officials across the state, the governor continued to talk about what he expects from the federal government. He said he had spoken to President Donald Trump on Thursday morning to once again make his case for a bill in the U.S. House that would provide $500 billion in direct budget aid for the states.
"He heard me out," Cuomo said. "I've also asked him to expedite certain payments, and he's expediting $3.9 billion payment to the [Metropolitan Transportation Authority], … And the president cut red tape and actually sent the first installment today. So I'm grateful for that, and I thank him."
The governor argued that without the funding, he would be forced to make cuts that would impede the very local governments he's relying on to take control of the coronavirus response.
"If the state has no budget, then schools get cut, hospitals get cut, local governments get cut," he said. "If local governments get cut, then you cut police and firefighters. Why would you ever want to cut essential front-line personnel at this time? Makes no sense."
He admonished local officials in the reopening counties to be vigilant about increased activity in their communities and the potential for a resurgence of the virus.
"If you see a change in those numbers, react immediately," he said. "React immediately. If you allow this virus to get ahead of us, we will have a problem."