(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delved into the specifics that will be required for the state’s less-affected areas to begin to reopen starting May 15, offering a 12-point plan that includes metrics that must be hit and maintained.
The governor traveled to Syracuse in central New York to talk about how such areas can keep track of whether they’re likely to get approval to reopen – and what needs to happen for them to stay reopened.
“We’re adopting a set of rules, a set of guidelines,” Cuomo said. “We’ve studied reopening plans all around the country. We’ve spoken to every expert on the globe who's been through this before.”
Part of the plan follows guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that dictates 14 days of decreases in the hospitalization rate. On top of that, Cuomo said, local hospitals must have 30 percent of all beds and 30 percent of intensive care unit beds available.
Should an area be reopened and then subsequently see the number of available hospital beds fall below those numbers, then the region would need to return to “on pause” status.
Another factor that could bring an end to a region’s reopening is the local transmission rate. If it’s at 1.1 per person or above – meaning that for every 100 people with the disease, they infect 110 others – then a region has returned to outbreak status and the reopening would need to be halted.
Other metrics that must be met include being able to do 30 coronavirus tests per 1,000 residents each month and having 30 tracers per 100,000 residents who can track down infection chains.
Each region must also have facilities to isolate those infected by the virus, in case some residents don’t have the ability to isolate themselves.
“We want to reopen, but we want to do it without infecting more people or overwhelming the hospital system,” Cuomo said.
Another step is that any business approved for reopening must put in place a plan to protect its employees from coronavirus infection. The governor said that businesses would be expected to take the lead on the decision-making process as far as how they can best monitor their workers.
One sector that won’t be reopening anytime soon is what Cuomo called “attractive nuisances” – meaning attractions like the New York State Fair that draw travelers from other regions, potentially upsetting the balance in an area that has a low infection rate.
“We had a situation in Connecticut where they had certain things open that we didn’t have open [in New York] … and Connecticut called and said 'I have all New York license plates in my parking lot,'” Cuomo said. “People will get in the car and drive several hours to go somewhere. Look, if you open the state fair this year, you’d have the highest attendance we ever had, that I can guarantee you. But it wouldn’t be good.”
He said that some parts of the state, particularly central New York and the north country, already have transmission rates and hospital capacity akin to that seen in states that are now reopening or on the verge of doing so. He anticipated that those would be the regions that could see a limited return to normalcy starting May 15, while the capital region, western New York and New York City and its suburbs will likely remain “on pause” for some time to come.
“So if we see the cases continuing to go down, we get to [May] 15, we’ll have met CDC guidelines in some parts of the state … so then you’d have regions which would meet the CDC guidelines, like some of the other states have met CDC guidelines,” he said. “They could then plan a reopening.”
A decision on whether and when schools would be allowed to reopen is forthcoming by the end of the week, Cuomo said, adding that it’s tough to expect businesses to reopen if the workers don’t have good options on where to send their children.
The latest data on deaths from COVID-19 was at 335, bringing the state’s tally for the crisis to 17,638. Most other data points, such as hospitalizations an new diagnosed cases, continued their steady by slow decline.
“We have gone through hell and back over the past 60 or so days,” Cuomo said. “What we’ve done has been tremendous, really tremendous, and what people have done, what the American people have done, what New Yorkers have done, has been to save lives, literally.
“But we have to remain vigilant,” he added. “This is not over."