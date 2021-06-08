(The Center Square) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended an order allowing New York restaurants to offer alcoholic drinks to go until July 5 but one trade association says it should be permanent.
Two bills introduced during the 2019-20 legislative session and reintroduced in the 2021-22 are still sitting in committees. With the end of the state legislative session nearing, the New York State Restaurant Association says it’s time for legislators to act.
Alcohol-to-go is solely responsible for many restaurants rehiring staff, but restaurant employment numbers are still 25 percent below pre-pandemic levels, said Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association.
“It’s now or never for the restaurant industry that continues to sputter," Fleischut said in a statement. "Even at full capacity, restaurants can’t make up for a year’s worth of lost revenue. How many restaurants need to close before the Legislature provides real relief that helps our industry immediately?”
The bill is opposed by the New York State Liquor Store Association NYSLSA, which says in a statement they don’t oppose allowing restaurants to sell alcohol-to-go on a temporary basis.
“The intent of the Executive Order was to allow customers to enjoy the full ‘dining experience’ by allowing customers to order cocktails “to-go” with their take-out or delivered meals,” the group says in a statement on their website. “However, they have also been selling bottles of wine and liquor, which negatively impacts liquor stores’ business.”
Changing the law will give restaurants an advantage according to the NYSLSA.
“Liquor stores are limited to one license for one store. Restaurants and bars can operate independently or as a national chain,” according to their statement. “These chains ... have national buying power and can take advantage of volume discounts among all of their stores, whereas liquor stores may not buy cooperatively with other liquor stores. Liquor stores will not be able to compete with the pricing strategies restaurants and bars would benefit from, and many would go out of business.”
Fleischut says lawmakers need to stand up to the liquor lobby “whose members increased sales by 38% while restaurants’ alcohol sales plummeted nearly 60 percent.”
A recent survey conducted last month by the Restaurant Association shows that 78% of New York residents support allowing restaurants to offer alcohol-to-go permanently.
“The numbers don’t lie,” Fleischut said. “ Alcohol-to-go is a revelation that New Yorkers want to stay. It is one of the few consistent bright spots for the restaurant industry and deserves a permanent extension.”