(The Center Square) – After winning a special election in June, U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs goes up against some familiar faces in the general election for New York’s 27th Congressional District seat.
Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, beat Democrat Nate McMurray by more than 8,000 votes in the election to fill the seat of former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican who resigned in October 2019 just before pleading guilty to federal insider trading charges. Libertarian candidate Duane Whitmer is again on the ballot as well.
The district in far western New York contains suburbs of both Buffalo and Rochester. It’s considered a likely hold for Republicans by Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight.com. It’s not among the competitive races listed at the Cook Political Report.
Jacobs, who previously served as a state Senator and whose family owns both the Boston Bruins professional hockey team and global gaming and hospitality company Delaware North, is running on a platform to protect small businesses and rebuild the country’s infrastructure.
“Making sure we have a strong economic recovery and good-paying American jobs is a top priority,” he tweeted on his campaign page. “That’s why I have been tirelessly fighting to extend the paycheck protection program and get critical aid to small businesses.”
While a state senator, Jacobs voted against the state’s Green Light Law, which allowed undocumented aliens to get driver's licenses.
McMurray, a Grand Island town supervisor, lost to Collins two years ago by only 1,087 votes, or 0.3 of a percent. His campaign focuses on supporting a “Medicare for All” proposal and fighting tax breaks that he said have only benefited large companies and tariffs that have harmed area farmers.
He’s also voiced support for Democrats to expand the Supreme Court if Joe Biden wins the presidential election and Democrats wrest control of the Senate.
“Yes. I would pack the Supreme Court to save choice, marriage equality and pre-existing conditions,” he tweeted last month. “Pack the hell out of it.”
Whitmer, a Hamburg resident who owns an accounting service, has said his opponents are both cogs in political machines.
One of his primary issues in the campaign is to eliminate social security, which he called a socialist program. He believes workers who have paid into the system should be able to receive a cash buyout.
“I propose today to end the Ponzi scheme and the exploitation of young workers who have no guarantee they will ever receive full benefits or any benefits,” he said. “Young workers just entering the Ponzi scheme should be allowed to opt out and receive an immediate, permanent raise of 14.2 percent for the next 50 years.”