(The Center Square) – A federal judge on Thursday issued a temporary injunction against a recently passed New York law that limits concealed carry rights in the state.
However, U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby issued a stay for three business days on his order pending an appeal, which New York State Attorney General Letitia James said would happen.
Suddaby’s order does not cover the entire law passed by the Legislature on July 1, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the state’s prior law that required gun owners to show a need to obtain a permit to carry a handgun. The order allows gun owners to carry in places like Times Square, subways and public parks.
The judge also struck down parts of the law that required applicants to submit family member names and a list of social media accounts. He also blocked parts of the law that required applicants to show “good moral character” in order to obtain a permit.
“Shouldering an applicant with the burden of showing that he or she is of such ‘good moral character’ (in the face of a de facto presumption that he or she is not) is akin to shouldering an applicant with the burden of showing that he or she has a special need for self-protection distinguishable from that of the general community, which is prohibited under (the recent Supreme Court ruling),” Suddaby wrote. “In essence, New York State has replaced its requirement that an applicant show a special need for self-protection with its requirement that the applicant rebut the presumption that he or she is a danger to himself or herself, while retaining (and even expanding) the open-ended discretion afforded to its licensing officers.”
In a statement after the ruling, James criticized the injunction, noting that the law was passed after several mass shooting events took place across the country. While the judge did uphold parts of the law, she said the entire law needs to be upheld.
“Common-sense gun control regulations help save lives. I will not back down from the fight to protect New Yorkers from repeated and baseless attacks on our state’s gun safety measures,” James said. “I will continue to defend our responsible gun laws and fight for the safety of everyday New Yorkers.”
State officials will take the appeals to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Six individuals filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kathy Hochul, James and other state and local leaders in New York’s Northern District federal court on Sept. 20. They claimed that the law, which took effect on Sept. 1, infringes upon the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Erich Pratt, the senior vice president of Gun Owners of America on the judge’s decision, said in a statement, “Anti-gunners like Kathy Hochul and Eric Adams lied and misrepresented the Second Amendment to the courts, putting New Yorkers at a great disadvantage in the midst of rising crime. We are grateful to Judge Suddaby for his quick action to restore the right of the people to keep and bear arms. Once the TRO goes into effect, GOA encourages New Yorkers to exercise their rights and to defend themselves and the ones they love.”