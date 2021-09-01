(The Center Square) – A bill to extend New York state’s eviction moratorium until Jan. 15 is halfway through the Legislature. On Wednesday evening, the state Senate voted, 38-19, to approve the extension as members of the Assembly continued to debate the bill into the night.
The Senate’s vote came just a few hours after the special session called by Gov. Kathy Hochul began. The state’s previous eviction moratorium for residential and commercial tenants expired at the end of Tuesday night, prompting Hochul to formally issue the call that evening.
But lawmakers also needed to adjust the language in the moratorium law regarding property owners’ rights to challenge tenants’ hardship claims that the COVID-19 pandemic kept them from paying their rents. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down that provision of the law, saying it was unconstitutional that landlords could not challenge the tenants’ ability to self-certify.
“From the very beginning of the pandemic, we have been committed to ensuring that all New Yorkers – including renters and homeowners – are protected from losing their homes because of the hardships wrought by COVID-19,” said Senate Housing, Construction and Community Development Chairman Brian Kavanagh, D-Manhattan, said in a release.
The bill also updated the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), a beleaguered initiative in the state that has struggled to distribute more than $2.6 billion in federal funds to eligible tenants and property owners.
Only a fraction of that funding has been released, as critics have pointed out that a complicated application process has kept many eligible individuals from applying. And even those who have applied have experienced problems as the state has tried to track down landlords to provide or confirm information.
As Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz, D-Bronx, unveiled the bill on the Assembly floor late Wednesday afternoon, he said he’d heard various figures about the ERAP that’s actually been disbursed. However, the highest total he’s heard has been about 20%.
Dinowitz laid the blame on the Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance, the state agency responsible for processing applications and distributing awards.
“OTDA, I believe, failed miserably in carrying out that mission. There was no question about it,” Dinowitz said.
He added that state officials have claimed more funding has been committed to applicants, but that did little to appease him.
“Money committed is like the check is in the mail,” he said. “As long as you haven’t received the check, it doesn’t matter.”
Among the steps Democrats plan to take to push more funding out is by casting a wider net for applications. That includes allowing residents in communities that previously opted out of ERAP to now apply for state funding if their city or county has exhausted its funding.
Hochul has pledged to get more state workers helping to process applications and tracking down information needed to complete them. She said renters who have submitted an application are guaranteed to avoid eviction for 12 months.
While the Democratic majority was working to push the bill through the Capitol, Republicans continued their objections to the plan.
Speaking at an early afternoon news conference while lawmakers were waiting on the bills to be finalized, Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said giving renters four more months is not going to be a productive solution.
“We’re not addressing the real issue,” he said. “The real issue is: No one’s going to apply for the ERAP monies as long as there’s no reason. If they can stay in their apartment rent-free as is.
“If you provide an incentive and say, ‘You’re about to be evicted. You better apply to this program.’ I’ll bet you that most people that really have a hardship would apply to that program.”
While most of the focus has been on providing aid to renters, Hochul and Democrats have also proposed more assistance for property owners. Hochul has said that’s necessary as many are not wealthy and have been impacted by the pandemic as much as renters have.
Besides giving landlords more power in challenging tenant claims, the legislation making its way through Albany this week includes more funding for owners as well.
Lawmakers plan to expand a hardship fund from $100 million to $250 million to cover property owners who had rental units abandoned by tenants who left owing back rent.
Property owners would also be able to evict a tenant covered by COVID-19 protections if that tenant is a nuisance or has caused severe destruction to the property.