(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been embroiled in a series of controversies this year, some relating to his personal behavior and others to his performance as governor.

The Cuomo administration has faced accusations that it improperly sent hospitalized COVID-19 patients back to their nursing homes during the early months of the pandemic, thereby increasing the spread of the virus among a particularly vulnerable population.

As journalists and lawmakers sought to learn the death toll from New York's nursing homes, the administration was reluctant to offer complete clarity; the numbers that were issued through much of 2020 omitted nursing home residents who died in hospitals.

Cuomo's political opponents called this lack of clarity a cover-up intended to burnish the governor's reputation at a time when he was working on a book about leadership during the pandemic. And the book itself became a source of controversy when reports emerged that members of Cuomo's staff helped in preparing it.

The Cuomo administration has insisted that there was no cover-up and that its actions were all in accordance with instructions from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An entirely new scandal began to unfold for Cuomo in late 2020 when a former aide accused the governor of sexual harassment when she worked for him. In the early months of 2021, more former aides and even a current worker at the governor's executive mansion made complaints about his behavior, sparking even Democratic lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, to call for Cuomo to step down.

An impeachment probe is currently ongoing in the Assembly, although Republican lawmakers are skeptical that Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a longtime Cuomo ally, will actually bring impeachment up for a vote in the chamber.

Cuomo, for his part, has denied the allegations, insisting that his friendly nature was mistaken for something else.

Below is a look back at how these stories and other recent controversies unfolded, told through The Center Square's coverage of Albany and the Cuomo administration:

Cuomo reveals book deal on leadership during pandemic was worth more than $5.1 million (The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo came under withering criticism from his foes at both ends of the political spectrum after his…

Report: Cuomo administration ordered health officials not to release nursing home death toll numbers (The Center Square) – The Cuomo administration reportedly held up New York health officials from reporting the true COVID-19 death toll attrib…

New York Senate committee seeks records into construction of Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (The Center Square) – The chairman of the New York Senate’s watchdog committee announced Monday his panel, in conjunction with other committee…

New York AG James opens new probe into Cuomo over possible use of state resources for book (The Center Square) – The gloves appear to be coming off in Albany as another investigation into the Cuomo administration is underway.

Cuomo administration accused of prioritizing governor's family members for testing in early days of pandemic (The Center Square) – New York Republicans on Thursday criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo after reports circulated the day before that he helped get…

Lawmaker raises concerns about allegations that Cuomo aims to influence investigations (The Center Square) – The ranking member of the New York state Assembly committee tasked to consider Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment wants an …

Current staffer becomes 8th woman to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate behavior (The Center Square) – A new accuser has come forward in the ongoing sexual harassment scandal tied to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. On Friday, a…

Cuomo dismisses Biden's concerns over allegations, points to support from New Yorkers in polling (The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since President Joe Biden revealed in an ABC …

Speaker Heastie caught up in war of words over Assembly's probe of Cuomo's actions (The Center Square) – New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie fired back Wednesday at a New York Post article that insinuated he would request …

New York Assembly takes step toward impeachment of Cuomo as Albany police reach out to accuser (The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo found himself in increasing legal and political peril on Thursday as the prospect of impeachm…

New York Republicans seek to impeach Cuomo as AG's office ramps up investigation (The Center Square) – As New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday announced the attorneys who will conduct the independent review on …

Cuomo administration officials accused of altering report to conceal COVID-19 nursing home deaths (The Center Square) – A pair of news reports claim officials in the Cuomo administration knew the scope of the COVID-19 death toll tied to nur…

Cuomo apologizes over sexual harassment allegations, but insists 'I am not going to resign' (The Center Square) – In his first news briefing in more than a week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologized on Wednesday for his actions that …

List of Democratic lawmakers calling for Cuomo to resign continues to grow (The Center Square) – Add another New York Democratic lawmaker to the list of those calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down. As a “dark clo…

New York Democratic legislative leaders reach deal to strip Cuomo of emergency powers (The Center Square) – Democrats in the New York Legislature have reached a deal that will end Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s emergency powers, leaders fr…

Third accusation of inappropriate behavior by Cuomo increases calls from New York lawmakers for his resignation (The Center Square) – A third woman has now come forward with sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. This time, the…

Upstate New York Democrat joins calls for Cuomo's resignation in wake of harassment allegations (The Center Square) – An upstate New York Democratic lawmaker became the latest to call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down amid the sexual har…

Facing new sexual harassment claims, Cuomo concedes to outside probe overseen by New York attorney general (The Center Square) – After initially trying to set the terms of an investigation into his own behavior, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo relented S…

Former Cuomo aide offers more details accusing governor of sexual harassment (The Center Square) – A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave details Wednesday surrounding a claim he sexually harassed her during h…

Poll: Cuomo support slips in recent weeks amid nursing home controversy (The Center Square) – A poll released Monday by global research firm Morning Consult shows the recent stories questioning New York Gov. Andrew…

Amid word of new federal probes into Cuomo administration's COVID-19 response, Republicans push for more (The Center square) – New York Republican officials at both the state and federal levels said they welcomed the investigation of the Cuomo adm…

Report: Cuomo aide admits that New York concealed nursing home data to avoid federal probe (The Center Square) – An adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to admit that the administration had deliberately concealed the number…

Judge orders Cuomo administration to release data on New York's COVID-19-linked nursing home deaths (The Center Square) – A New York Supreme Court justice has given state officials five days to turn over complete data on nursing home deaths f…

+4 New York Republicans call for more scrutiny of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes (The Center Square) – Republicans in the New York Legislature say they are fed up with Democrats who have “stonewalled” their efforts to seek …

Report accuses Cuomo of ignoring health officials' input in planning New York's response to COVID-19 (The Center Square) – The New York Times reported Monday that nine top high-level health officials have left New York state government in rece…

Cuomo pushes back on outrage over COVID-19 nursing homes death numbers (The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reiterated Friday that the state had fewer nursing home deaths due to COVID-19 than other sta…

Cuomo administration pushes back against accusations it withheld data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths (The Center Square) – Hours after New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a scathing report over how the state reported deaths at nursi…