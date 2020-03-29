(The Center Square) – The state of New York is set to pass a budget next week while staring at as much as a $15 billion revenue shortfall. For that, Gov. Andrew Cuomo places the blame squarely at the feet of U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and other members of the state’s congressional delegation.
Cuomo, who has at times sparred with President Donald Trump during the coronavirus pandemic crisis but has largely sought to avoid outright verbal warfare, showed no such restraint Sunday when talking about what he sees as the failures of Congress to address the fallout of the economic shutdown on state budgets.
The crux of Cuomo’s dispute with Schumer is a series of pieces of legislation passed by Congress designed to mitigate the crisis. One of the bills offered New York several billion dollars in aid – the exact amount is a subject of dispute – but Cuomo insists that the state cannot accept the money because acceptance would put a halt to ongoing state-level reforms that he says will generate more money than the aid.
Asked about comments from Schumer that criticized Cuomo for not accepting the federal assistance, the governor fired back without hesitation.
“I say to Sen. Schumer, it’d be nice if he passed a piece of legislation that actually helped the state of New York,” Cuomo said. “[The federal legislation would have] stopped the state from a process that was happening for six months, which was redesigning the Medicaid program to make it more efficient and more effective.”
Cuomo argued that the federal aid amounts to a one-time payment of, at a maximum, $6 billion, while the state’s Medicaid reforms will provide something like $2.5 billion in savings on an annual basis going forward.
“It takes waste and fraud and inefficiency out of the system,” Cuomo said of the state’s reforms. “[Congress] said ‘you can’t redesign Medicaid,’ for what reason I have no idea, so it disqualified this state from funding.”
The governor expanded his criticism to the entire New York congressional delegation, saying that all three federal rescue bills passed in recent weeks failed to address the state’s looming budget deficit despite his direct communication with senators and representatives.
“Why would you do that to the state of New York?” he asked of the restriction on Medicaid restructuring. ‘Why would you say, ‘Stop a Medicaid redesign that saves taxpayers money that has to be passed by the Assembly and has to be passed by the Senate’? Why would a federal government … trample a state’s right to [address] a Medicaid program that it runs? I don’t even know what the political interest is that they’re trying to protect.”
He noted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had made remarks over the weekend that Congress might consider a fourth aid bill specifically designed to help out with state budgets, and he said he appreciated her addressing the topic. But he said given New York’s impending April 1 deadline for a budget, and the fact that previous bills were touted as having such measures, he couldn’t count on it.
Cuomo and his budget officials have said that New York faces a $10 billion to $15 billion budget deficit.
“The essential problem on the budget, when you have that big a hole that has to be closed … you can sort of paper over it and come up with expectations,” he said. "You can say ‘I believe that Santa Claus is real' ... but I’m not comfortable with doing that.”
And as he has before, the governor once again insisted that imposing deep cuts to education was the only option at his disposal to address the massive budget gap.
“Now we have to make drastic cuts to the budget, like you have never seen,” he said.
He also rejected the idea that the state and national economy might rebound in a significant way after the coronavirus crisis passes, thereby bringing in a flood of revenue that had been thought lost.
“I’m not going to pass or sign a phony budget,” he said.