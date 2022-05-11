(The Center Square) – Buffalo and New York City are on opposite ends of New York state, and they’re also on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to the daily commute. That’s according to a study released last week by Clover Real Estate.
According to the study, Buffalo drivers live in the best major metropolitan area for commuting. In contrast, New York City workers live in the third-worst among the top 50 metros.
The report found that the average worker in Buffalo spends the least on their drive to and from work. The commute costs them just 15% of their income, compared to the national average of 19%. They also have the quickest average one-way commute at just 22 minutes. Only New Orleans and San Jose have shorter average distances than Buffalo’s 6.5 miles.
“Buffalo drivers also lose 81 percent less of their time to traffic every year compared to commuters in the average city, losing just 6 hours annually compared to 32 hours in the average metro in our study,” the Clover report stated.
While commuters breezed in Buffalo, their counterparts in New York City found their trips to be more of a grind, both physically and financially.
New York City commuters spend an average of 37 minutes on the road one-way, according to the study. That’s the longest drive of any of the top 50 metros. Drivers in Gotham lose 102 hours due to traffic annually, second only to the 104 hours Chicagoans lose.
The survey also found an average opportunity cost, defined as income lost due to the commute, of more than $8,000 annually in New York. Only San Francisco and Washington, D.C. cost car riders more.
While the nation’s largest metro came in third-worst overall, ahead of only Atlanta (49th) and Detroit (50th), it could be worse for New York area drivers. For instance, the $360 average annual maintenance cost was well below what drivers in Atlanta ($599), Dallas ($571) and Houston ($571) had to shell out.
In addition, their average annual fuel cost of $764 is far less than what drivers in sprawling metros like Riverside, Calif. ($1,225), Phoenix ($1,224) and Los Angeles ($1,211) had to pay.
And drivers in Buffalo, New York City and elsewhere across the state are likely to start paying less at the pump beginning in June when the state’s gas tax holiday takes effect through the rest of the calendar year. Drivers are expected to save 16 cents per gallon off their fuel costs.