(The Center Square) — More than 10,000 non-union New York state workers will be eligible for up to three months of paid time off under the state's new parental leave program.
Under the program, non-unionized state employees, including managers and administrative support workers, will be able to receive 12 weeks of fully paid leave to use for bonding with a newborn, fostered or adopted child.
The move marks the first time New York will offer fully paid leave, expanding a 2016 law that offers partially paid leave to qualifying parents who work for the state government.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said the new program, which goes into effect immediately for most workers, will establish New York State as "a model for helping working families" amid a hodgepodge of federal, state and local paid leave programs.
"The dedicated New Yorkers who keep our state moving should not be forced to choose between a paycheck and caring for their child," Hochul said in a statement.
The paid leave program is available to unrepresented executive branch employees who work full-time, or who work at least 50 percent part-time are eligible for this benefit, with eligibility beginning on their first day of service, according to the new policy set by the state Office of Employee Relations and the Department of Civil Service.
New York State Civil Service Commissioner Timothy Hogues said offering paid parental leave to New York State's workforce "will truly help our hardworking public servants provide for their children and foster strong familial bonds."
The Hochul administration said it will work to expand the policy to cover an estimated 170,000 unionized state employees through the collective bargaining process.
Hochul had pledged to expand parental leave for state employees in her State of the State address last month, calling it a key plank of her agenda.
In 2016, New York approved its Paid Family Leave law that was billed as one of the most generous paid leave programs in the nation.
Those benefits were phased in over several years, providing up to 8 weeks, 50% pay in 2018 when the law went into effect, and reaching 12 weeks, 67% pay in 2021.
Two years ago, Hochul signed legislation expanding the law to include workers who needed time off to care for a seriously ill sibling.
At least 13 states have approved paid family and medical leave laws, according to a 2022 report by the Bipartisan Policy Center, which called the issue a "kitchen-table" concern for millions of working families.
Meanwhile, an estimated one in four U.S. workers have access to federal, state or local paid family leave programs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.