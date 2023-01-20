(The Center Square) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has laid out an aggressive roadmap for building 800,000 new homes in New York state over the next decade to ease a "once in a generation" housing crunch she says is hurting the state's competitiveness.
Hochul's plan, unveiled during Jan. 10 State of the State address, calls for setting mandates on local governments to build more housing, making hundreds of millions of dollars available through existing programs to boost production and a renewed focus on building more multifamily housing near public transit systems.
"New York faces a housing crisis that requires bold actions and an all-hands-on-deck approach," Hochul said. "Every community in New York must do their part to encourage housing growth to move our State forward and keep our economy strong."
Hochul has noted New York is falling behind New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts, which are building housing at a faster pace, which is hurting the state's competitiveness.
One of the more controversial aspects of the plan would require cities and towns to expand housing stock by 3% downstate and 1% upstate every three years. To do that, Hochul wants to remove limits on residential density, fast-track environmental reviews, update zoning laws, and provide tax incentives to developers.
Details of the plan, including the tax incentives, targets for municipalities and how much it might cost -- aren't expected to be available until Hochul unveils her budget proposal.
In addition to building more market rate housing, Hochul is also pledging more money for affordable housing projects throughout the state.
Home prices in the New York City region surged 50% since 2015, while rents jumped 30%, the Hochul administration said.
On Thursday, Hochul announced more than $390 million has been awarded to affordable housing projects across the state through previously authorized bonds and subsidies. The latest round of funding will create or preserve more than 1,600 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes across the state, she said.
Meanwhile, a $25 billion housing plan tucked into the fiscal year 2023 state budget calls for creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes across New York over the next five years.
Still, not everyone is on board with Hochul's plans for addressing the state's housing crunch.
Progressive groups and even some Democrats have criticized Hochul for excluding protections for low-income tenants to slow a rising wave of evictions amid steadily rising rents.
Meanwhile, Republicans and conservative groups criticized the plan's focus on mandating suburban development as state government overreach into local zoning regulations.
"Hochul’s vindictive declaration of war on new York’s suburbs masked as a housing plan," Lee Zeldin, former GOP gubernatorial candidate, said in a response to Hochul’s address posted on social media. "She doesn’t understand New Yorkers don’t want to be ruled by an emperor governor. People want to be in charge of the government, not the other way around."