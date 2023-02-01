(The Center Square) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is pitching a $227 billion budget that calls for increased spending on schools, housing, public transit and more funding to help the state deal with a wave of asylum seekers.
The spending plan, unveiled in a speech Wednesday, would increase spending by 2.4%, or more than $5 billion, over the previous fiscal year's budget.
Hochul said the budget includes "unprecedented investments" in key areas to help make the Empire State more affordable and safer.
"Our agenda focuses on affordability, livability, safety, and includes groundbreaking proposals dealing with housing, mental health, child care, public safety, and even a minimum wage increase during these difficult times," the Democrat said. "All this just to make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York."
While Hochul's plan doesn't include broad-based increases in the personal income tax, it calls for a hike on payroll taxes for certain companies, a hike on cigarette taxes and a proposal to index New York’s future minimum wage to inflation.
The proposed payroll tax on New York City, employers, which would drum up an estimated $800 million a year, is aimed at improving the solvency of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the city's fleet of subway cars, trains, and buses.
"We're going to continue to expand our public transit access, affordability, safety," Hochul said. "And for many, many New Yorkers, the MTA is the lifeblood."
Hochul said New York City would receive $13.1 billion in school aid from the state under her proposed budget, including a $569 million increase in school foundation aid.
Overall, Hochul's budget calls for a record 10% increase in state school aid to local governments, bringing the total in the next fiscal year to $34.5 billion.
New York City also would get more than $20.9 billion in state aid under the spending plan, a $1.35 billion increase from last year, including more than $1 billion in "extraordinary funding” to help the city deal with a surge in migrants.
Hochul's budget plan calls for raising the per-pack tax for cigarettes from $4.35 to $5.35, making the highest tax of any state even higher. If approved, it would be the state's first cigarette tax increase in a decade. The proposal also calls for extending New York’s 2020 flavored vaping ban to all other flavored tobacco products.
Those proposals have been panned by conservative watchdogs who say it would create a "fiscal hole" for the state government and drive up black market sales of illegal smokes.
To ramp up housing production, the governor's spending plan also calls for setting mandates on local governments to build more housing, making hundreds of millions of dollars available through existing programs to help build 800,000 new homes, and a focus on building more multifamily housing near public transit systems.
Hochul also wants to update the state’s bail law, which was amended in 2019 to eliminate pretrial detention for people accused of most nonviolent offenses.
That proposal is expected to rankle some Democratic lawmakers, who've expressed reluctance to revisit the state's bail laws as part of the budget.
Lawmakers have until April 1, the beginning of New York's fiscal year, to finalize the spending plan.