(The Center Square) – New York City’s public schools need to do a better job of getting students ready for postsecondary studies. That’s the key finding of a report released this week by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
Auditors looked at records of more than 71,000 New York City Department of Education students who were scheduled to graduate high school in 2019. They found that 23% did not graduate on time. The audit found that half of those students who failed to graduate were Hispanic, and 30% were Black.
Of the 71,210 student records reviewed, 63% – or nearly 45,000 – did graduate and advance to college. However, more than half of those students, 23,314, were out of school within six months.
“It is the DOE’s responsibility to ensure that New York’s children are provided with an educational foundation that helps them achieve their full potential and realize their dreams,” DiNapoli said. “The DOE must make sure students are ready for their next steps after high school and should prioritize elementary and middle school intervention in city school districts where large numbers of students do not graduate high school.”
The DOE audit also looked at a sample of 291 students and found that more than 45% failed to meet the department’s college readiness standards. Of the 131 who weren’t ready, 75 did not graduate, and the rest did not score high enough on state standardized tests.
DiNapoli’s office also found a correlation between those students’ achievements and their performance on standardized tests when they were younger. Most of the 131 students not ready for college also did not meet proficiency standards for English Language Arts or math in elementary and middle school testing.
The comptroller’s office gave DOE three recommendations for improvement, and the department concurred mostly with those findings.
DiNapoli encouraged education officials to help schools with high percentages of students who fail to graduate or make it in college. He said the department has not shown how it uses the information it currently has available to develop improvement plans for schools and districts.
“Given that DOE has been analyzing these metrics since 2007, yet the citywide college readiness rate was only 57% for the 2018-19 school year, we believe DOE could be doing more with regard to the data it has in hand,” DiNapoli said. “We are pleased that DOE plans to implement programs aimed at improving its citywide college readiness rate.”
Other recommendations included determining why students failed to become college ready and using that information to improve proficiency ratings, and starting a review of state assessment test data in elementary and middle school to find students at risk of not being ready for college.