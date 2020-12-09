(The Center Square) – New York City ranked atop a list of what a tort reform group says is “the most unjust local courts and state civil justice systems in the country.”
The new list from the American Tort Reform Association (ATRA) placed New York City at No. 2, ranked behind only the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas and the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. The Big Apple moved up one spot from last year.
ATRA said lawmakers in the Empire State “showed promise” when they passed COVID-19 liability protections for businesses, including nursing homes and hospitals. However, the organization said the decision to roll back some of the protections made nursing homes and hospitals vulnerable to lawsuits stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was disappointing to see New York’s legislature turn its back on essential healthcare workers during such a critical time,” ATRA President Tiger Joyce said in a news release. “The worry is that by eliminating legal protections, facilities across the state will be unprepared for future case spikes.”
California, South Carolina’s Asbestos Litigation and Louisiana rounded out the top five. Georgia; St. Louis, along with Cook, Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois; and Minnesota also ranked.
In the Empire State, ATRA called out legal abuse of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the practice of “anchoring” to win what it sees as “excessive verdicts.” It also cited the “legitimizing” of third-party funding of lawsuits by investment firms and other groups.
“Lawsuit abuse harms average, hard-working Americans by clogging our court system with meritless and frivolous cases,” Joyce said. “Dollars spent fighting lawsuits are dollars taken away from researching and developing life-saving drugs so desperately needed right now.
“COVID-19 impacted nearly every aspect of life this year and the civil justice system is certainly no exception,” Joyce added. “The need to protect businesses from frivolous COVID-19 lawsuits took center stage in a months-long battle in Congress, while state legislatures and governors worked to find solutions at the state level in the meantime.”