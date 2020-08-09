(The Centre Square) – Greenville was ranked the richest town in New York in a 24/7 Wall St. analysis examining small, affluent communities where most households earn at least three times the state’s median annual household income.

With a population of 7,336, Greenville recorded a median home value of $954,400, based on household financial data that was collected before the coronavirus pandemic.

Greenville's poverty rate was pegged at 3.3 percent, and its median annual household income came in at $222,115.

A high level of education is one characteristic that residents of the richest towns have in common, according to the analysis. The percentage of adults with four-year degrees in the 50 towns is among the highest of any jurisdiction in their states, the study concluded.

The analysis considered only towns with populations of 1,000 to 25,000 residents.

---

Richest Towns by State

StateRichest TownMedian Household IncomePoverty RateMedian Home ValuePopulation
AlabamaHighland Lakes$151,0551.9%$441,0005,500
AlaskaGateway$100,6414.2%$296,5007,037
ArizonaParadise Valley$204,1455.0%$1,505,30014,215
ArkansasCenterton$73,0158.8%$170,70013,252
CaliforniaBelvedere$223,1822.3%$2,000,0002,098
ColoradoGenesee$159,2265.5%$694,9003,766
ConnecticutDarien$210,5113.1%$1,461,10021,759
DelawareNorth Star$141,5331.8%$444,4007,441
FloridaPinecrest$153,4175.5%$919,80019,446
GeorgiaAvondale Estates$108,2992.9%$349,5003,135
HawaiiOcean Pointe$114,8014.2%$629,80014,037
IdahoDalton Gardens$71,1113.6%$364,6002,765
IllinoisInverness$180,5411.2%$625,1007,747
IndianaHidden Valley$106,2853.7%$196,8005,449
IowaRobins$129,0810.7%$301,7003,414
KansasFairway$105,0002.7%$352,2003,947
KentuckyBuckner$123,22011.5%$328,0005,465
LouisianaDestrehan$92,0523.6%$234,50010,933
MaineTopsham$72,53710.6%$218,8006,103
MarylandTravilah$235,6691.6%$1,090,40011,633
MassachusettsWinchester$159,5362.5%$893,70022,677
MichiganBloomfield Hills$174,7502.9%$856,7004,009
MinnesotaDellwood$176,5280.3%$619,0001,251
MississippiBrandon$74,1723.8%$177,90023,688
MissouriClarkson Valley$170,9521.3%$629,2002,640
MontanaMontana City$93,1942.4%$331,9002,796
NebraskaPapillion$80,8534.1%$180,70020,466
NevadaSpring Creek$97,1434.0%$225,40013,805
New HampshireHampton$92,6884.3%$358,3009,235
New JerseyGlen Ridge$213,8013.9%$644,9007,573
New MexicoLos Alamos$106,2886.6%$295,60012,373
New YorkGreenville$222,1153.3%$954,4007,336
North CarolinaWeddington$132,5871.7%$443,60010,574
North DakotaHorace$131,3541.5%$293,8002,660
OhioNew Albany$203,1942.5%$494,60010,896
OklahomaJenks$93,3646.4%$205,10021,793
OregonBethany$127,3514.8%$509,90024,396
PennsylvaniaEdgeworth$161,6415.8%$602,0001,596
Rhode IslandCumberland Hill$88,1995.3%$251,3008,142
South CarolinaTega Cay$123,5640.7%$316,5009,954
South DakotaBrandon$84,0752.5%$206,6009,867
TennesseeOak Hill$159,1670.8%$649,0004,634
TexasUniversity Park$214,4774.3%$1,230,20024,954
UtahHighland$133,7682.6%$536,10018,362
VermontEssex Junction$75,4396.2%$283,40010,395
VirginiaGreat Falls$228,8362.8%$1,133,10015,394
WashingtonDuvall$156,2052.1%$452,2007,811
West VirginiaBridgeport$80,6664.1%$220,1008,466
WisconsinWhitefish Bay$117,3003.5%$373,20014,039
WyomingRock Springs$75,44111.0%$217,40023,633

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

Tags