(The Center Square) – An attorney who led President Trump’s first impeachment trial appears to have survived a challenge from a New York State Assembly member in a Congressional primary election held on Tuesday.
According to unofficial results from the New York State Board of Elections, Dan Goldman held a 1,006-vote lead over Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou in a crowded race for the Democratic nomination in the 10th Congressional District. With all 431 precincts reporting, Goldman received 16,686 votes or 25.6% of the vote.
If confirmed, Goldman would face Republican Benine Hamdan in the general election. Still, there was also speculation that Niou, who represents Manhattan in Albany, may run under the Working Families Party, which endorsed her.
A message to the party was not immediately returned late Tuesday.
In another hotly contested primary, New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy edged Carl Paladino by less than 2,000 votes out of 47,479 cast in the 23rd District’s GOP Primary.
The race was a bitter, hard-fought campaign that included, according to the New York Post, Paladino writing a letter to Republican county leaders calling for Langworthy to resign as chairman and accused him of using party resources for his campaign.
Paladino had also drawn heat for making comments last year about Adolf Hitler being “the kind of leader we need today” in a radio interview last year. He walked back those comments.
Langworthy now faces Democrat Max Della Pia in November in a race to succeed U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, who opted not to seek re-election after announcing his support for gun control measures in the wake of the mass shooting in a Buffalo supermarket earlier this year.
The congressional races were part of a second primary for New York that was needed after state courts threw out congressional and state Senate maps drawn by Democrats earlier this year. A special master selected by the courts redrew the maps.
The new maps led to a reshuffling of races. In the 12th District, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler beat U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney by more than 25,000 votes out of 82,480 cast.
U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones opted to run in the 10th District, where he finished third behind Goldman and Niou, instead of in the 17th District, where he would have faced U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. In the 17th, Maloney easily defeated state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi by a 2-to-1 margin.
In addition to those primaries, New York voters in two districts also filled currently vacant U.S. House seats.
In the current 23rd District, which became vacant after Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Reed resigned in May, Republican Joseph Sempolinksi beat Max Della Pia by nearly 4,750 votes out of 72,750 cast in the two-way race.
In the current 19th District, Democrats scored an upset and retained the vacated seat after U.S. Rep. Anotonio Delgado was appointed lieutenant governor earlier this year. Democrat Pat Ryan earned 51.1% of the vote to beat Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro by less than 3,000 votes out of 129,126 votes cast.
Both men will also run in the general election, although in different districts due to the new map.