(The Center Square) – Joined by former President Bill Clinton and New York City civic and business leaders, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday unveiled a playbook the state will use to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stimulate the economy.
In a press conference at the Empire State Building, Hochul announced the results of four real estate developers and their detailed reviews of buildings in their portfolios. The four companies – Empire State Realty Trust, the Durst Organization, Hudson Square Properties, and Vornado – were among the 10 chosen last year to participate in the first phase of the Empire Building Challenge.
Among the findings published in the playbook was that shifting to a carbon-neutral footprint depends on more than just a normal energy audit. It requires developers, engineers and others to work together to find solutions for heating, cooling and hot water that are both technologically sound and cost-effective.
The 10 companies involved in the challenge have agreed to become carbon-neutral in 52 million square feet of current structures by 2035. Vornado has pledged to make all New York City office buildings carbon neutral by 2030, with Empire State Realty seeking to do the same by 2035.
Results from the four companies’ endeavors were included in the playbook, which the state hopes to use as a best practices document for other developers so they can renovate their office buildings and other sizeable structures to be carbon-neutral buildings.
The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has pledged $50 million toward the initiative, dubbed the Empire Building Challenge.
Hochul joked that she wanted to hold up a copy of the playbook, but “nobody touches real paper anymore,” so it’s available online.
While she added that New York has the country’s loftiest goals for producing renewable energy and reducing emissions, Hochul added it’s not just an environmental push.
“It is about the economy and how we can also have a clean energy future that creates jobs and creates opportunities for people,” Hochul said.
When New York City’s buildings are retrofitted to become carbon neutral, based on steps published in the playbook, Hochul said it will have a $20 billion economic impact and create 100,000 jobs.
Clinton agreed, saying the green economy would create new business opportunities.
“If you believe New York should have more jobs, if you believe that we should avoid the worst consequences of climate change, if you don’t want to see the rising waters flood the south end of Manhattan, do this,” he said. “Give people the dignity of work. Our grandchildren are depending on it.”