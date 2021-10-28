(The Center Square) – Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had sexual charges filed against him in an Albany court Thursday.
Cuomo, who resigned two months ago amid a myriad of scandals, faces a forcible touching charge, a misdemeanor.
The charge stems from an alleged incident at the governor’s mansion last December. The complaint states Cuomo “did intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand” under the victim’s blouse and on “her intimate body part.”
The complaint aligns with allegations made by Brittany Commisso, who served as an executive assistant to Cuomo.
In a statement, Albany County District Attorney David Soares said that his office was “surprised to learn” that charges were filed.
“Our office will not be commenting further on this case,” the statement read.
According to New York State law, forcible touching is a class A misdemeanor, and if found guilty, Cuomo could be imprisoned for 364 days.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the likely GOP gubernatorial candidate next year, posted a copy of the complaint on his Twitter account.
“This may just be the beginning,” he wrote.
Cuomo announced his resignation Aug. 10, one week after an independent investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James released a damning report corroborating the cases of 11 women who claimed Cuomo either harassed or touched them inappropriately.
However, the sexual harassment charges were just one of the issues dogging the administration.
Cuomo’s policies regarding nursing homes during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic are the subject of a federal investigation. In late March 2020, the administration ordered long-term care facilities to take in patients who were positive for the coronavirus.
The policy was meant to free up beds in hospitals for other patients as positive cases began to mount. In the days after the order, though, the number of cases – and subsequently deaths – began to skyrocket.
Eventually, the state was able to get the caseloads down, and New York became one of the top states for managing the virus. Cuomo, whose daily COVID briefings for the first months of the pandemic made him a national star, eventually signed a $5.1 million deal to write a book about handling the crisis.
Critics raised concerns about a public official getting such a payment, and there were questions of whether state resources were used in writing the book.
In addition, another investigation by James found the Cuomo administration downplayed the number of COVID deaths that occurred in nursing homes, and media reports found administration officials withheld information from state lawmakers.
The nursing home scandal, the book deal and the sexual harassment claims were part of an impeachment inquiry the Assembly Judiciary Committee started in March, around the same time as the independent review into the harassment claims.
When Cuomo resigned, he said he did so because he wanted to avoid a lengthy impeachment trial that would have been a distraction.