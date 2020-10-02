(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday warned communities where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly they can be fined if they fail to enforce compliance of the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.
The state Department of Health will send a letter to those communities reminding them of their responsibilities. According to Beth Garvey, a special counsel and special adviser to Cuomo, communities could be fined up to $10,000 per day they are found “failing to protect public health” in New York.
The DOH will request information from the communities seeking details on the steps they’ve taken to enforce social distancing guidelines, public mask compliance and capacity restrictions for businesses. The department, Garvey said, would charge the communities if their response is determined to be deficient.
“This has been a long running conversation.” Cuomo said. “The local government's responsibility is to enforce the law. I don't need them to do a public education campaign.”
The letters are going out as the state finds itself trying to contain hot spots that are developing in New York City and other parts downstate. It’s a “significant problem,” according to the governor.
In those areas, which include parts of Orange, Rockland and Nassau counties as well as areas in Brooklyn and Queens, the infection rate is about 6.4 percent, compared to a rate slightly above 1 percent in the rest of the state.
Cuomo has been very critical of how local communities have enforced compliance efforts. That’s especially true for New York City, as he’s often noted the need to send State Liquor Authority agents and State Police officers to monitor the bars and restaurants and issue citations.
“These hot spot ZIP codes, the numbers are continuing to go up in many of the ZIP codes,” he said. “That means by definition, compliance is not where it needs to be.”
Cuomo cut short his briefing with reporters Friday as he told them he was preparing to join a call with President Donald Trump and other governors and then a follow-up call with the governors that he would lead as chairman of the National Governors Association. Reports later in the day indicated that Vice President Mike Pence wound up handling the call in Trump's place.
After hearing that the president and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, Cuomo said hoped they experienced just mild cases and recovered quickly.
The two men have sparred frequently over the past few years, but Friday was a time to put politics aside, the governor said.
“I'm sure there's a certain level of anxiety that goes with this diagnosis,” Cuomo said.