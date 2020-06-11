(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that as the state continues progressing in the fight against COVID-19, five upstate regions will move into Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan.
The move impacts Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier.
Phase three means restaurants in those regions will be able to offer indoor dining at up to half capacity and continue outdoor dining. Indoor diners aged 2 and older must wear masks unless they’re seated to eat. Social distancing guidelines must still be met both indoors and outdoors.
Personal care businesses also will be able to open, although some services that would require a mask removal, such as a lip piercing or waxing, are still not allowed. The regulations cover such businesses as tattoo parlors, massage therapists, nail salons, tanning parlors and spas.
Cuomo said he understands businesses are eager to expand their services, especially since many were closed or limited for two or more months, but he urged them to abide by the guidelines. Restaurants that don’t abide by them could lose their liquor license, he added.
“Short-term gain isn’t worth long-term pain,” he said.
While the state has given communities orders and guidelines on several industries, Cuomo announced Thursday the state would leave the decision on reopening public pools and playgrounds to the local communities’ discretion using the test data they receive from the state for guidance.
“We have to stay smart,” he said. “This COVID has not gone away.”
The latest data available Thursday showed just 736 new cases diagnosed in the state out of about 61,000 tested. The 38 new deaths from COVID-19 bring the state's total during the crisis to 24,442.