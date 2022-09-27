(The Center Square) – A report released Tuesday by New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli shows fewer municipalities in the state are in some type of fiscal distress. However, that good news came with a warning for local officials.
The review of all cities, counties, towns and villages outside of New York City found that 20 had some indication of fiscal stress in the 2020-21 fiscal year. That’s down from 30 in the previous year and 37 in 2016-17.
Even more notable was that nine communities were rated with “significant” stress in 2019-20, but only one – Poughkeepsie – received that rating in 2020-21. Five received a “moderate” rating in Tuesday’s report, while 14 municipal governments were considered “susceptible” to fiscal stress.
In addition, the new report marked the first time since the stress reports started in 2013 that none of the 55 counties reviewed were considered in some state of distress.
DiNapoli’s office reviews communities to determine if they face any issues that would challenge their ability to raise enough revenue to meet expenses. That includes studying financial data, such as year-end fund balances, and other factors, such as population changes, household income and the percentage of the population younger than 18 or older than 65.
Two factors helped most communities, federal aid and increased sales and use tax revenues. The report stated local governments in New York, excluding New York City, received $4.8 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Local governments operating on the calendar year had sales tax revenues increase by more than 18% in 2021. Those communities generated $9.1 billion in taxes, up from $7.7 billion in 2020.
In a statement, DiNapoli urged local leaders to note that some factors will not be as favorable as they were over the last couple of years.
“Inflation remains a major concern, and sales tax growth is slowing in many areas,” he said. “With the end of extraordinary federal aid, and a possible recession looming, local governments need to plan carefully to avoid fiscal cliffs in the future.”
The numbers also may not be as rosy, either. According to the report, 188 governments did not submit their data to DiNapoli’s office in time for a fiscal stress review. That continues a troubling trend as more communities have failed to do so during the pandemic.
For the 2017 fiscal year, only 122 failed to submit their data. Over the last three years, the number of untimely submissions has not dipped below 170.
The report said that communities failing to respond shows a lack of transparency and they may not be prepared for any looming fiscal challenges.
Of the 20 governments under some type of stress, 11 were also listed in the previous year’s report. The cities of Amsterdam, Glen Cove, Long Beach and Poughkeepsie, along with the village of Valley Stream and the town of Yates, have been listed in the report for the last three years.
“Being designated in a fiscal stress category in any year should be a sign that a local government needs to make changes, but remaining in stress for consecutive years is even more of a cause for concern – it suggests that the conditions causing fiscal stress may be more chronic than transient,” the report stated.