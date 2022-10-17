(The Center Square) – State tax revenues during the first half of New York’s fiscal year exceeded expectations by about 4%, according to a report issued late Friday by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
The $58.4 billion collected from April through September in income, business, sales and other taxes surpassed projections state budget officials made in the first quarter of the year by $2.4 billion.
DiNapoli, in a statement, warned that the economic winds may change direction at any time. Technically, the U.S. is in a recession since the country’s gross domestic product has declined in consecutive quarters.
Other concerns have been stoked by lingering inflation and fears that sectors like the housing market may fall significantly.
“There are economic uncertainties and risks that may impact revenue in the months ahead,” DiNapoli said. “Bolstering rainy day reserve funds on or ahead of the schedule proposed in the Enacted Budget Financial Plan should be a priority.”
The state’s business tax collections rose nearly 120% to $12.9 billion for the first quarter. The more than $7 billion increase was due to New York’s Pass-Through Entity Tax. That allows some taxpayers to pay business taxes instead of personal income taxes.
However, the business tax collections were down about $560 million from what the state projected through the first half of the fiscal year.
Conversely, personal income taxes beat state projections by about $2.5 billion. Still, because of the PTET, the $33.2 billion collected trailed the previous fiscal year’s collections by more than $2.6 billion or 7.3%.
Other notable taxes include $9.5 billion raised through the state sales tax. That was an increase of more than $518 million from what the state collected in the first half of the 2021-22 fiscal year and nearly $131 million more than state leaders expected to collect in their projections.
The state’s mobile sports betting tax generated $290.4 million from April through September, easily putting it on pace to collect significantly more than the $357 million state officials expected to collect during the first full fiscal year online sports betting was allowed in the state. Sports betting operators are taxed at 51% of their revenues.
The state spent $96.2 billion during the first half of the year, according to DiNapoli. That was $4.4 billion more than the previous fiscal year. Yet, it also was $5 billion less than budget officials expected, as New York spent less than it anticipated on local assistance payments.