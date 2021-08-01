The number of hospitalizations due to firearms use in New York between the years 2000 and 2016 averaged eight per 100,000 people, representing a tie for the 27th highest level among the 50 states, according to a RAND Corp. analysis.

RAND researchers developed the new database on gun injuries this year using records of admitted patients as well as state health department information. Not included in the numbers are visits to emergency rooms that do not lead to hospital stays and gun injuries that didn’t result in requests for medical care.

Nationwide, RAND found that firearms use led to 547,821 inpatient hospitalizations in the United States over the period from 2000 to 2016.

The analysis, which is part of RAND’s Gun Policy in America initiative, concluded that the firearms hospitalizations varied substantially among the states, but the overall level of hospitalizations across the country was relatively stable. 

--

Average Annual Firearms Hospitalizations by State

RankState# of Firearms Hospitalizations per 100,000
1Louisiana24
2Tennessee18
3 (tie)Alabama16
3 (tie)Maryland16
3 (tie)Missouri16
6Michigan14
7 (tie)Arizona13
7 (tie)Georgia13
7 (tie)Illinois13
7 (tie)Mississippi13
7 (tie)North Carolina13
7 (tie)South Carolina13
13 (tie)Arkansas12
13 (tie)California12
13 (tie)Delaware12
13 (tie)Nevada12
13 (tie)Pennsylvania12
18 (tie)Florida11
18 (tie)Oklahoma11
20 (tie)Indiana10
20 (tie)Kansas10
20 (tie)Ohio10
20 (tie)Texas10
20 (tie)West Virginia10
25 (tie)Alaska9
25 (tie)Kentucky9
27 (tie)New Jersey8
27 (tie)New Mexico8
27 (tie)New York8
27 (tie)Virginia8
31 (tie)Colorado7
31 (tie)Connecticut7
31 (tie)Nebraska7
31 (tie)Wisconsin7
35 (tie)Oregon6
35 (tie)Rhode Island6
35 (tie)Washington6
38 (tie)Idaho5
38 (tie)Massachusetts5
38 (tie)Minnesota5
38 (tie)Montana5
38 (tie)South Dakota5
38 (tie)Utah5
38 (tie)Wyoming5
45 (tie) Iowa4
45 (tie) North Dakota4
47 (tie)Maine3
47 (tie)New Hampshire3
47 (tie)Vermont3
50Hawaii2

Source: RAND Corp.

Tags