(The Center Square) – Data released by the Federal Emergency Management Agency shows the U.S. government has paid more than $202 million to cover burial expenses for New Yorkers who died because of COVID-19.
According to the federal agency, funeral assistance is available for U.S. citizens, noncitizen nationals and qualified noncitizens who died from COVID in the U.S. Up to $9,000 in expenses can be covered, including costs for cremation or interment as well as costs for a casket, a marker, clergy and a funeral home. The death must have occurred after Jan. 20, 2020.
Nearly 37,000 applications have been received by FEMA from New York, with 29,579 approved for an average of $6,854.
Since January, the government has approved 9,648 applications for a total of $66.2 million. FEMA has also received 8,457 new applications since the beginning of the year.
It takes approximately 45 days for FEMA to consider applications.
New York was the first COVID-19 hot spot in the U.S., as cases exploded in New York City by late March 2020. By early May, more than 25,000 deaths had been reported.
According to USAFacts.org, more than 70,000 New York residents have died from the coronavirus. The state now ranks fourth in both cases – with 5.8 million reported – and deaths, behind California, Texas and Florida.
Congress approved federal funding to reimburse or cover funeral costs for COVID-19 victims in both the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Across the country, more than 420,000 applications have led to more than $2.7 billion in funding to cover funeral expenses.
The most money has gone to Texas, where FEMA has paid $248.3 million for 38,278 claims. The federal government has also covered 34,442 claims for $220 million in California.
Pennsylvania has received $136.6 million (20,682 applications), and New Jersey $95.4 million (13,826 applications).