(The Center Square) — Embattled New York Rep.-elect George Santos accepted campaign contributions above the federal limit, according to the Federal Elections Commission.
In a letter to Santo's campaign, the FEC flagged contributions accepted by the Long Island Republican's political committee, which received at least three $25,000 contributions from several different individuals, exceeding the $5,800 per election cycle limit. The FEC gave Santos campaign until Feb. 8 to explain the contributions, or return the excess money.
"If any apparently excessive contribution in question was incompletely or incorrectly disclosed, you must amend your original report with the clarifying information," Sarah Vivian, the FEC's senior campaign finance analyst, wrote in the letter. "If any contribution you received exceeds the limits, you may have to refund the excessive amount."
In December, the FEC flagged a number of contributions that also exceeded the limits, including one from the National Republican Congressional Committee's NY Victory Committee PAC, and similarly demanded that Santos refund the excess money. It wasn't clear from Santos' latest FEC filings that his campaign had responded.
His FEC filings show dozens of expenditures just under the $200 threshold that requires receipts to be submitted as part of regular campaign finance filings, including charges for hotels, office supplies and restaurants. Those weren't flagged by the federal agency.
The FEC's probe of Santos' campaign contributions comes amid increasing public scrutiny of the 34-year-old, who has admitted to faking his resume and lying about his education background.
Santos has admitted that fabricated details about his resume, including false claims about working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and earning a college degree from New York’s Baruch College.
In the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in New York's 3rd Congressional District. which includes part of northern Nassau County and northeast Queens. The election was one of several House races that helped tip the balance of power in Congress to Republicans, who now control a narrow majority in the chamber.
Questions have also been raised about the source of some of Santos' campaign funds, including a $700,000 personal loan Santos made to his own congressional campaign.
The Nassau County District Attorney’s office and the state's U.S. attorney's office have opened investigations into Santos’s finances and filings, as well as possible illegal campaign funding.
House Democrats have called on Santos to step down over the allegations, saying the fabrication of his background could signal other ethical issues with the incoming lawmaker.
House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York posted on Twitter that Santos “appears to be a complete and utter fraud — his whole life story made up.” Another New York Democrat, Rep. Ritchie Torres, has called on the House Ethics Committee to probe the Republican’s fundraising activities on the campaign trail.
Along with other House lawmakers, Santos' scheduled swearing in to Congress last week was delayed amid political wrangling over the election of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy amid a revolt from conservative lawmakers. McCarthy was elected speaker over the weekend after winning enough votes in a 15th round of balloting.
Santos is expected to take the oath of office when the new Congress begins in Washington on Tuesday.