(The Center Square) – In an effort to get more New Yorkers to get COVID-19 vaccines, so the state is working with the state’s two Major League Baseball teams to give more people an incentive.
Both the New York Yankees and New York Mets will offer fans who live in New York free tickets to a future game if they receive their vaccination at either Yankee Stadium or Citi Field.
In addition, after previously announcing that outdoor venues, including both ballparks and such other places as Belmont Park, can open at 33 percent capacity starting later this month, the Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that those establishments can open as fully as possible as long as unvaccinated patrons abide by 6-foot social distancing requirements.
For those who have received the vaccine, stadiums and outdoor venues can offer sections for them at up to full capacity.
The governor told reporters the COVID-19 trends are allowing the state to take this “major step forward,” but there’s more that needs to be done – specifically with vaccinations, where the state needs to win over two groups.
“The youthful and the doubtful,” he called them.
As of Wednesday, 9.4 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to state figures. All but about 131,000 of those people are age 18 or older, which represents 58.8 percent of the state’s adult population.
About 7.3 million residents have completed their vaccine protocols. That equates to 36.4 percent of the state’s population, and the 7.2 million adults fully vaccinated represent 45.6 percent of the state 18-and-older population.
Cuomo told reporters Wednesday that the state is seeing a slowdown on the vaccination front.
“And if there's one dial that gives me pause, it is the number of people coming in to get vaccinated has dropped – despite the fact that it is now much easier to get vaccinated,” he said. “You don't have to make an appointment. It's walk-in. Everybody is eligible.”
This is where the Yankees and Mets will come in to play.
Under the plan, the Yankees will give the first 1,000 fans who get a shot vouchers for two tickets for a regular season game this year or next. The offer is good on each full day of vaccination operations starting Friday and running through June 6. On days when vaccines will only be available for half days, only 700 vouchers will be available.
“We're all in on this,” Yankees President Randy Levine said. “We're excited to be part of this. We're excited to have more and more fans in the building, because our players love it. We love it, and it gives new Yorkers a chance to get back to normal.”
The Mets ticket offer runs from May 24 to June 17, and each day there’s a Mets home game at Citi Field, the first 250 fans to get a shot will receive a voucher for two seats for a 2021 or 2022 regular season game.
For those who prefer a playbill to “play ball,” Cuomo also announced that ticket sales for Broadway shows, which have been dark for more than a year, would resume Thursday. While the theaters would be at 100 percent capacity, the first shows won’t run until Sept. 14.
Some shows, like "Phantom of the Opera," won’t start up until October, according to Playbill’s Twitter feed.
“That's a function of how Broadway operates,” Cuomo said. “Obviously they have to have a play to put on, and they're in the process of doing that.”