(The Center Square) – Former presidential candidate and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will lead New York state’s efforts to trace those who’ve had contact with coronavirus patients, and the business mogul and billionaire is planning to chip in $10 million for the effort.
The efforts of Bloomberg, who reportedly spent about $1 billion on a four-month presidential campaign this cycle, were announced Wednesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his daily briefing on the coronavirus crisis.
Cuomo said that with his concerns about expanding testing satisfactorily addressed in an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, his next move was to make plans to trace anyone who comes in contact with someone whose test comes back positive.
The sheer numbers of people required to do the tracing are daunting, Cuomo said.
“We have to put together a tracing army,” he said. “We’ve put together armies before. Never a tracing army. … We can do it.”
He said that Bloomberg, as a result of owning a multinational company, has experience with reopening economies in China and Europe following coronavirus shutdowns, and will coordinate planning along with Johns Hopkins University and Vital Strategies.
"We're all eager to begin loosening restrictions on our daily lives and our economy," Bloomberg said in a news release from Cuomo's office. "But in order to do that as safely as possible, we first have to put in place systems to identify people who may have been exposed to the virus and support them as they isolate. … Coupled with far more testing, it will help us drive the virus into a corner – saving lives and allowing more people to begin getting back to work."
To get things moving on the manpower front, the governor said 35,000 medical students from the CUNY and SUNY systems would be recruited to dramatically expand tracing efforts.
As to the announcement Tuesday, the number of coronavirus tests done in the state will soon double from 20,000 a week to 40,000. Cuomo acknowledged that the number was somewhat aspirational and wouldn’t provide a set timeline for when it might be reached.
“If you put your foot to the floor, you brought the engine up to maximum RPM, up to the red line … and you held it there 7 days, 24 hours a day, how many tests could you do? Forty thousand,” he said. “Where did we set the goal? At our maximum potential.”
Cuomo's budget director, Robert Mujica, revealed the state has spent $2.8 billion so far on the fight against the coronavirus, with about half of that amount spent in New York City. Cuomo noted there was $1.3 billion coming from the federal government to support tracing efforts.
New York, which still has by far the most diagnosed cases and deaths from the coronavirus of any U.S. state, continued to see positive trends in terms of number of hospitalizations, newly diagnosed cases and deaths. Another 474 deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 15,302.
Back on good terms with the president again, Cuomo turned his ire to Congress for what he sees as its repeated failure to provide desperately needed funding for state governments reeling from a near-total cessation of revenues during the economic shutdown.
“This was not the time for baby steps,” he said of legislation moving through Washington this week. “This was when you should be taking bold action. … Your action should be proportionate and responsive to the problem, and it wasn’t.”
He also pushed back against local officials and protests arguing that the state should reopen its economy faster than the time scales he has discussed thus far.
“This is a profound moment,” he said. “We make a bad move, it’s going to set us back. And I get the political pressure, and I get the political pressure that local officials are under. We can't make a bad decision. … Frankly, this is not the time to act stupidly. Period. I don’t know how else to say it.”