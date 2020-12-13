(The Center Square) – A former adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused him on Sunday of sexual harassment.
Lindsey Boylan, who is a candidate for Manhattan borough president in the 2021 election, worked for Cuomo from 2015 to 2018 in an economic development role. Without offering specifics, she said on Twitter that Cuomo had taken advantage of his position supervising her during those years.
“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years,” she wrote. “Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”
She said that Cuomo’s conduct was observed by others in the administration, but no one ever took any steps to address it.
“I’m angry to be put in this situation at all,” she added. “That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently. I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power.”
Boylan’s accusations come on the heels of rumors over the past few days that Cuomo was a candidate to become U.S. attorney general for the Biden administration. On Saturday, Boylan had indicated that she didn’t consider Cuomo qualified for such a job.
“There are fewer things more scary than giving this man, who exists without ethics, even more control,” she said in regards to an article about the attorney general rumors. “I saw how he wielded power for years. He takes advantage of people, including me.”
The Cuomo administration had not offered a public comment on the allegations as of Sunday afternoon, and multiple media outlets reported that they had not received responses to inquiries about the topic.
Boylan tweeted that she was not planning to do interviews about her allegations.
“To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists,” she wrote. “I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops.”
Cuomo was elected governor in 2010, following in the footsteps of his father, former Gov. Marion Cuomo. Andrew Cuomo was reelected in 2014 and 2018 and has insisted repeatedly this year that he has no aspirations to higher office.