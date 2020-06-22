(The Center Square) – With New York City finally allowed to enter phase two of reopening on Monday, which includes outdoor dining at restaurants, restaurant owners worry if it will be enough to keep them afloat.
“It’s a competition to see who can tread water the longest,” Ivan Spence, owner of Brooklyn Public House in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, recently told Courthouse News. “Within the parameters of social distancing, I don’t think that’s going to bring us to a profitable scenario either.”
A major problem restaurants face as they prepared for outdoor dining Monday was lack of space.
“We are also on 12th Street, which I believe is considered an artery to the nearby hospitals, and our sidewalk is very narrow – so unclear how that would all work,” Julie Horowitz, co-owner of the East Village restaurant Ducks Eatery, told Courthouse News.
Mayor Bill de Blasio recently provided long-awaited guidance on how restaurants could seat customers outdoors while still spacing tables six feet apart: sidewalk seating, curb lane seating, backyard and patio seating, Open Streets seating, and pedestrian plaza seating.
Although those five options will not be available to all restaurants, de Blasio said the options are straightforward and would require little paperwork. Restaurant owners can apply to set up extra seating in an online application on the Department of Transportation website.
Of the City’s 27,000 restaurants, de Blasio said he hoped the outdoor seating initiative would help about 5,000 restaurants. But many restaurants may not be able to participate because they either don’t have any outdoor space or can’t rehire workers.
For the restaurants and bars that do start outdoor dining, they will have to strictly enforce social distancing or risk losing their Open Restaurant authorizations.