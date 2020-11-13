(The Center Square) – A New York law enforcement official said Friday he has no intentions of citing people who hold Thanksgiving dinners with people outside their immediate household.
The comments by Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard, posted on his department’s Facebook page, come as the state will see new COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday night. Among those is a limit on the number of people who can be in a house. The limit is 10, with an exception for homes where more than 10 people live. In those homes, the cap will be the number of people living in the house.
“I have no plans to utilize my office’s resources or Deputies to break up the great tradition of Thanksgiving dinner,” Howard said. “This national holiday has created longstanding family traditions that are at the heart of America, and these traditions should not be stopped or interrupted by Governor (Andrew) Cuomo’s mandates.”
Howard added his officers will “respect the sanctity” of residents’ homes.
“I encourage you to follow your heart and act responsibly, as well as do what (sic) best for your family,” he said
Cuomo has called on local law enforcement to monitor compliance of all state guidelines, something that has been a sore spot for him as he’s been critical of the lack of enforcement statewide.
The governor didn’t specifically address Howard in his briefing with reporters later in the afternoon, but he defended the measure saying “living room spread” was a key contributor to the increase COVID-19 cases.
“Just because they're your family doesn't mean they're safe,” Cuomo said. “It's not that they're doing it intentionally, but your family is no safer than any other group of 10 people.”
Howard’s decision comes as Erie County, home to Buffalo, the state’s second-largest city, is experiencing a sharp uptick in COVID cases.
On Thursday, the western New York county reported 512 positive cases from the previous day, more than 10 percent of the 4,797 new cases identified statewide. The 6.4 percent positivity rate was also more than double the statewide rate of nearly 3 percent.
Besides the limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, either public or private, New York is also ordering bars and restaurants to shut down in-person service from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day. Restaurants can still offer takeout or delivery after 10 p.m.
Gyms must also close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The new restrictions are set to take effect at 10 p.m. Friday night.