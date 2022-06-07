(The Center Square) – A bill that would suspend using fossil fuels for cryptocurrency mining operations for two years is awaiting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and she was noncommittal on Tuesday when asked if she'll sign it into law.
The bill was one of several the state legislature passed before ending its 2022 regular session last week in Albany.
“We’ll be looking at all the bills very, very closely,” the Democrat picked last August to fill in for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo said as she wrapped up a press conference in New York City where she signed an affordable housing bill into law. “So, we have a lot of work to do over the next, actually, six months.”
That includes running for governor, and she was in a debate on Tuesday night with Democrats Jumaane Williams and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi.
While Hochul and her staff will be looking over the bills, advocates on both sides of the issue will work to persuade the governor on a topic that's still unknown to many. A survey conducted by Morning Consult last September for the Chamber of Progress found that 57% of adults surveyed had little or no familiarity with cryptocurrencies.
Cryptocurrency, often referred to as “crypto,” is a decentralized digital form of money, meaning there’s no agency like the Federal Reserve or U.S. Treasury Department to regulate it. The best-known cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, although there are scores more online.
While the unregulated atmosphere can create risk, cryptocurrencies can provide financial services solutions to the unbanked. That means those individuals could more easily accept or send money or buy goods and services.
Cryptocurrencies also can be traded like investments. One Bitcoin was worth $29,925 in midday trading Tuesday afternoon.
Additional Bitcoin is created through a so-called “mining” process that uses computers to complete blocks of transactions, with those completing the transaction getting rewarded for their work.
The “mining” takes up a significant amount of energy.
According to the University of Cambridge, global Bitcoin mining and transactions required 104.89 terawatt-hours of energy in 2021. For perspective, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that the country generated 4,116 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2021.
According to the Columbia Climate School at Columbia University, about 35% of Bitcoin transactions and mining takes place in the U.S. New York is responsible for 9.5% of that work, with only Georgia (34.2%) and Kentucky (12.4%) responsible for more.
The bill lawmakers passed last week would allow existing cryptomining operations or those that have applied for air permits in New York to continue. Still, it would put a two-year moratorium on additional fossil fuel permits while the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation studies crypto mining.
“With this bill’s passage, the Legislature has rightly said fossil fuel power plants can’t get a second life in New York just for private industry gain, which would fly in the face of the state’s climate mandates,” Earthjustice New York Policy Advocate Liz Moran said in a statement last week.
Proponents for cryptomining say the bill would not protect the environment. Instead, mining operations, investments and jobs would move to other states.
“Our focus now turns to @GovKathyHochul, who should veto this misguided bill,” tweeted the Blockchain Association, a crypto-industry trade group, last week. “We encourage all pro-tech NYers to make their voices heard and ask the governor to veto.”
The moratorium isn’t the only crypto bill the legislature passed last week. Lawmakers also approved a bill that would establish a task force to determine how the state could effectively regulate the industry.
That task force would consider how to protect crypto consumers and investors and maximize the economic impact in the state while mitigating the environmental impacts of mining.
Chamber of Progress CEO Adam Kovacevich said in a statement that he was glad to see lawmakers interested in making New York “a crypto-friendly state.”
“Decentralized blockchain technologies can make personal data more secure, provide financial services to the underserved, and attract high-tech jobs throughout the state,” Kovacevich said. “Crypto has the potential to be the next big thing – and this task force can write the rules so that it thrives responsibly in New York.”
Once each bill goes to Hochul, she will have 10 days to consider them to sign into law or veto.