(The Center Square) – While it’s still more than a week away from happening, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that the city is on pace to enter the third phase of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
The earliest the city can enter the phase is July 6, and when it does, it will allow personal care services such as nail salons and massage parlors to reopen. It will also allow restaurants to offer indoor dining at up to half capacity.
The mayor said entering the phase will bring back about 50,000 jobs to the city.
“These are businesses that a lot of people care about,” de Blasio said. “They are everyday businesses in your neighborhoods that really help you take care of yourself.”
The city is also looking to expand the outside space available to restaurants. Business improvement districts and other community organizations have expressed interest in letting restaurants increase outdoor dining to an entire block, and starting Monday, the city will accept application for expanded permits.
Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said city officials are working with police and fire officials to ensure first responders maintain the access they need.
“We're hoping we'll get that first group up and running before on July 4 and the next group a couple of weeks later,” she said.
Even as states like Texas roll back their reopening plans due to dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases, de Blasio said that does not dampen his enthusiasm for seeing the city move forward.
“We went through much more than any place else in the country,” the mayor said. “I think we're scarred by the experience. I think people were woken up to the dangers of this disease. I think it's affected our behavior very deeply. I think a lot of the places that are having these horrible resurgences, they reopened very quickly, people really didn't necessarily understand or feel the full extent of the danger, and now, tragically, they're paying for it. We're the exact opposite.”
The mayor on Friday also defended a plan to paint “Black Lives Matter” on Fifth Avenue right in front of Trump Tower. That came after the President Donald Trump criticized the move on Twitter on Thursday.
It comes as the city has pleaded for help from both federal and state governments to fill a billion-dollar deficit de Blasio and other New York leaders need to address before the 2021 budget year starts next week. The mayor has said without help, the city will need to cut up to 22,000 jobs to make up for the budget shortfall.
“It is right to take the eyes of the world, the attention of the world right there on Fifth Avenue and focus on Black Lives Matter,” de Blasio said. “I think it has no bearing on the stimulus because (Trump has) done absolutely nothing about the stimulus either way.”