(The Center Square) – Thanks to federal relief from a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, New York ended up receiving more money from Washington than it gave in the federal fiscal year 2020.
That’s according to a report released Wednesday by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who also warned that the funding was only a temporary solution.
According to the report, the Empire State received $146 billion more than what it sent. Based on tax dollar return on investment, the $1.59 return is nearly a 75 percent improvement from the 91 cents on the dollar the state received in federal fiscal year 2019.
That’s still below the national average return of $1.92. DiNapoli noted that every state received more than it gave in 2020 due to the scope of the COVID-19 relief packages approved by Congress. New Jersey got the lowest return of all the states at $1.36.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced New York to shut down or severely restrict many businesses, a move that locked up the state’s economy and exposed the state to an economic shortfall in the billions.
The American Rescue Plan Act provided New York with more than $12 billion in assistance. DiNapoli noted the federal aid was critical for New York, but it will not address “long-standing” issues.
“As federal pandemic spending winds down, the underlying trends we saw pre-pandemic are likely to return, with New York giving more to Washington than it gets back,” he said. “As our rebuilding process continues, more must be done to achieve a more equitable distribution of federal funds to New York.”
One issue New York leaders want Washington to address is changes to state and local tax deductions, better known as SALT, on federal tax liabilities. New York leaders say the $10,000 annual cap on such deductions put in place when Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017 has hindered the state’s economy.
DiNapoli’s report also shows the impact COVID-19 had in other ways. For instance, New York was responsible for roughly $250 billion of the taxes the federal government received in 2020. That was about $15 billion fewer than the state sent in federal fiscal year 2019.
Still, New York’s share of the federal tax dollars was the third highest in the nation, behind California and Texas.
In addition, New York was one of the highest contributors to Washington’s coffers. The per capita contribution of $12,353 was the fourth-highest in the nation. Only Connecticut ($13,912), Massachusetts ($13,558) and New Jersey ($12,489) paid more per person.
New York’s per capita share was also 27.6 percent higher than the national average.