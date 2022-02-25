(The Center Square) – A key COVID-19 restriction in New York was eased on Thursday as Gov. Kathy Hochul announced all hospitals in the state could resume performing elective surgeries.
Just before the omicron wave battered the state, the governor signed an executive order in late November that granted the New York State Department of Health the power to place restrictions on performing non-urgent procedures at hospitals that saw staffed bed capacity dip below 10 percent.
That order, which took effect on Dec. 3, was part of the state’s “flex and surge” strategy to prepare for an expected rise in cases. It also helped identify areas that needed the most help in battling the anticipated spike in caseloads.
Not only did cases rise, but they also hit all-time highs. On Jan. 7, the state reported more than 90,000 new cases alone. On Wednesday, the state reported just 2,700.
While the case levels dropped precipitously over the last seven weeks, hospitalization rates did not initially follow that trend since that tends to be a “lagging indicator,” Hochul said, as hospitals had to handle individuals seriously affected by the virus.
Those facilities endured “tremendous stress,” the governor told reporters at a press conference in Westchester County.
“The great news is all of our hospitals are off the list to have to pause those elective surgeries and procedures,” she added.
Hochul’s news about elective procedures is the second bit of good news hospitals and healthcare facilities have received over the past week.
As of Monday, the state lifted the requirement that healthcare workers get a booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated. The state Department of Health made the announcement last week “to avoid potential staffing issues and give healthcare workers more time” to get the booster shot.
The state initially required the booster by Monday. That order was similar to the vaccination requirement announced in late August, shortly after Hochul became governor.
While the state successfully defended the requirement, it did have a significant impact on healthcare delivery across New York as thousands of workers were let go at hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities.
The resulting worker shortage forced the state to call up National Guard troops to work in healthcare facilities. Hochul also has made boosting the state’s healthcare workforce a priority in her budget proposal.
DOH data from earlier this month shows that across all healthcare sectors, three-quarters of all workers either have received their booster or are willing to get it and are waiting to be qualified to receive it.
“While we are making progress with 75 percent of staff received or are willing to receive their booster, the reality is that not enough healthcare workers will be boosted by next week’s requirement in order to avoid substantial staffing issues in our already overstressed healthcare system,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said last week.
In an effort to improve on those numbers, the DOH plans to make booster shots available directly at healthcare facilities in hopes that it will get more workers to take the supplemental dose of the vaccine.
Meanwhile, the initial vaccine requirement will remain in effect for healthcare workers.