(The Center Square) – Two fresh faces in New York politics are battling to become the next congressman for New York’s 22nd congressional district.
According to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll released two and a half weeks ago, Republican nominee Brandon Williams leads Democrat Francis Conole by a 45% to 40% margin. That gap is within the 5.1% margin of error. In addition, 13% of the 453 likely voters polled in the district said they did not know or had no opinion at the time of the survey.
The winner of this race could help determine the outcome of which party controls the U.S. House next year as Republicans seek to take away the Democrats’ current narrow advantage. Democrats hold 220 out of the 435 seats, with three vacant. All seats are up for election on Nov. 8.
Among Willams’ top priorities are to increase law enforcement funding. He also wants to cut taxes and reduce “wasteful government spending,” according to his campaign’s website.
On Thursday, Williams, a central New York businessman, posted a tweet critical of President Biden’s plan to tap into the nation’s energy reserves to fight higher gas prices.
In the Siena poll, 61% of those surveyed said economic issues were their first or second priority when choosing a candidate. Threats to democracy ranked as the second biggest concern, but it only received 30%.
Conole, a Navy veteran like Williams, has a platform that includes ensuring access to affordable health care and prescriptions and pushing for a central New York economy built on education, skills training, infrastructure and clean energy.
Conole has attacked Williams on his stance on that issue. Williams’ platform calls for protecting life but giving women the right in cases of rape and incest or if their life is at stake.
Both candidates are highly unknown by voters in the district. Of those polled, 62% didn't know Williams and 55% didn't know Conole.
Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg told The Center Square he’s hoping his team will be able to get one more survey in on the new 22nd and the new 19th before the election; he predicts both going down to the wire.
“Biden carried (those districts), but not big,” Greenberg said. “They are districts that are close in enrollments. Slight Democratic enrollment edge, but that doesn’t always materialize in midterm election years.”
The congressional district became more compact after a court-appointed special master redrew the maps after previous ones designed by Democratic state legislators were tossed. The 22nd district now includes Onondaga County, which was in the 24th.
U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-NY, had represented the 24th but announced his retirement in January. U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-NY, who represents the 22nd, is running in the new 24th.