(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan won his first congressional election two months ago.
Now, the Upstate New York Democrat vies for his first full term against a Republican state assembly member in a race that could help determine which party takes control of the U.S. House next year.
Making things a little more challenging for Ryan is that he’s running in a different district due to the redistricting from earlier this year. As a result, the current representative of the 19th congressional district is now running in the 18th and facing state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, R-New Windsor.
Politico and FiveThirtyEight give Ryan, the former Ulster County executive, a slight edge in the race.
Ryan’s platform includes what he calls “leveling the playing field” by saying he’ll pursue companies that are raising prices during times of record inflation, ensure billionaires and large companies are taxed appropriately, and don’t get breaks at the expense of the middle class.
The 40-year-old also touts his record as a county executive, saying he helped increase funding for Ulster County’s urgent violent crimes task force while providing more funding for mental health programs.
“Keeping our communities safe is the core role of government, and I am proud to continue the work in Congress to enhance public safety and support law enforcement,” Ryan posted on Twitter.
Schmitt, meanwhile, says he wants to end President Biden’s failed economic policies that he said have led to record inflation. He also wants Congress to pass laws that will focus on punishing repeat offenders and wants to close Biden’s “open border” policies.
Earlier this week, the American Latino Coalition threw its support behind Schmitt, with Chairman Rubén Estrada saying the 32-year-old can help provide “checks and balances” on Capitol Hill.
“The Latino community has been left behind by Joe Biden and House Democrats who appear to have zero focus on the issues that matter to them,” Schmitt said.
The new 18th district was moved slightly north after a court-appointed special master redrew the districts. It now includes the southern half of Ulster County, most of Dutchess County and all of Orange County in New York’s Hudson Valley.
Ryan defeated Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro in the August special election to take over for former U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who had resigned to take over as lieutenant governor under Gov. Kathy Hochul. Molinaro is now running as the Republican candidate in the 19th district against Democrat Josh Riley in another race expected to be very close on election night.