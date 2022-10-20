(The Center Square) – A lawyer and former congressional aide faces off against a county executive in an upstate New York congressional district race that could help determine which party gains control of the U.S. House next year.
According to a Spectrum News/Siena College Poll released earlier this month, Democrat Josh Riley holds a lead over Republican Marc Molinaro for New York's 19th District seat. Riley is ahead 46% to 41%, the poll forecasts. The survey's margin of error is 5%, and 11% of the 470 likely voters said they were undecided or had no opinion on the race.
It's an open seat due to redistricting after the 2020 census. Former U.S. Rep Antonio Delgado held it for the Democrats until he stepped down earlier this year to become lieutenant governor. Molinaro, a Dutchess County executive, then faced off against Ulster County executive Pat Ryan, a Democrat, in a special election in the current district. Ryan won that election, but next month, Ryan is running in the 18th District against Republican Colin Schmitt.
Riley worked as an aide to then-U.S. Rep. Maurice Hinchey, D-N.Y., and as an analyst in the U.S. Department of Labor. He also served as general counsel for then-U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., on the Senate Judiciary Committee before going into private practice.
Riley's campaign website said he's running to help blue collar and middle class families. He also wants to make it easier for people to vote and protect the environment.
The newly redrawn 19th District covers the southern parts of New York's Capital District and Mohawk Valley, the northwest portion of the Hudson Valley and the eastern half of the Southern Tier.
What it does not include is Dutchess County.
In a Thursday tweet, Riley wrote, "My opponent has been in public office his whole adult life. When jobs were shipped overseas, he did nothing. When prices were rising, he raised taxes. Now, he is abandoning Dutchess County to try to win a seat in Congress wherever he can find it. I won’t let it happen."
Molinaro, though, does have name recognition outside of Dutchess; he ran for governor four years ago.
Among his major issues are working to reduce inflation and promoting balance to fix the country's energy challenges.
In a Wednesday tweet, Molinaro wrote, "If you are ok with the status quo and think Biden's doing a great job – Josh is your guy. If you want to put a check on the Biden Agenda, rein in inflation, lower prices and restore public safety – I have a record of delivering results we need."
The Spectrum/Siena poll found that 52% of those surveyed say the economy is either their top or second-most important issue in choosing a candidate. Threats to democracy drew 31%, while abortion was 28%.
National gun policies ranked fourth at 21%, while crime was behind it at 18%.
Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg told The Center Square on Thursday that he sees the 19th District race as one of a few New York congressional races that could go down to the wire on Nov. 8.
While most of the voters in the district have likely made up their minds in the race, Greenberg said that winning over the small number of undecided voters will be key to deciding the race, and those voters may not focus on just a single issue.
"We know pocketbook issues, when they're at the top of the list, they matter because people are feeling it, and people do vote on pocketbook," he said. "But it's not like that's the only issue facing them in this crazy world we all live in right now."