(The Center Square) – Tuesday is the first primary Election Day in New York, and the races for governor and lieutenant governor are garnering the most attention.
There will be no primary for the state’s U.S. Senate seat that’s up for election this year. Incumbent Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate leader, will face Republican Joe Pinion on Nov. 8.
A separate primary to be held on Aug. 23 for the state’s U.S. House and state Senate seats; it is necessary because state courts ruled the maps for those districts needed to be redrawn due to gerrymandering issues.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who assumed the office last August after Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, faces two challengers in the Democratic primary. Two polls released last week by John Zogby Strategies and Survey USA, respectively, found Hochul garnering majority support in her race against U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
Neither Suozzi nor Williams topped 22% in either poll.
While the Democratic nomination is likely set, the Republican primary is not nearly as cut and dried, although U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin may be emerging in the four-candidate race.
A Zogby poll last month showed the Long Island congressman down 10 percentage points to Andrew Giuliani. However, last Thursday’s Zogby poll showed Zeldin with a 6.5-point lead over Giuliani, and Zeldin’s advantage had more than tripled from earlier in the week, John Zogby said in a post on Forbes.com.
“He could bring even more momentum in the days that follow,” Zogby said of Zeldin, who has the backing of nearly all New York Republican county parties.
The Survey USA poll from Wednesday showed Zeldin at 25% and Giuliani at 23%, but almost a third of the party’s voters were undecided. That’s compared to just 8% who told Zogby pollsters they were unsure.
Other GOP gubernatorial candidates are businessman Harry Wilson and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino.
Another race to watch on Tuesday will be the Democratic race for lieutenant governor.
Former U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado became Hochul’s hand-picked replacement for Brian Benjamin, her first choice as lieutenant governor. The latter resigned in April after he was indicted on federal bribery charges tied to other campaigns.
Despite Benjamin’s resignation, he was set to stay on the ballot until Hochul and legislative leaders reached an agreement on a bill that would let candidates remove themselves if they faced criminal charges. That bill barely passed the state Senate by a 33-29 vote even though Democrats control 43 of the 63 seats.
Delgado faces Ana Maria Archila and Diana Reyna in the Democratic primary. Alison Esposito is the only Republican lieutenant gubernatorial nominee.
While they run separately in the primary, each party’s governor and lieutenant governor candidates will run as a ticket in the fall.