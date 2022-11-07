(The Center Square) – New Yorkers will head to the polls Tuesday to close this midterm election season and could help determine which party leads Congress next year.
In central New York, a Spectrum News/Siena College Poll released Friday showed Democrat Francis Conole leading Republican Brandon Williams 46% to 42% in the 22nd District. That’s flipped from a 45% to 40% lead Williams held in a Sept. 22 poll.
While the difference is within the 5-point margin of error, Conole took the lead because of independent voters, according to the poll. Third-party voters were for Williams 51% to 28% in September, but that changed to 45% to 39% in the recent poll. Women voters are another factor for Conole, according to Siena College Research Institute pollster Steven Greenberg.
“While Williams continues to lead among men – 15 points last month, 16 points now – Conole has increased his lead among women from six points to 21 points,” Greenberg said.
The opinion poll analysis website FiveThirtyEight still has Williams forecast to win with 51.1% of the votes. Real Clear Politics, another site with political analysis, calls it "leans Republican" in Williams' favor.
Thanks to redistricting and New York losing a seat after the last census, many districts have shifted in the state. Most of the new 22nd covers what was in the 24th. The current district is represented by outgoing U.S. Rep. John Katko, a moderate Republican who has chosen not to endorse the more conservative Williams.
In the 19th, the Spectrum/Siena poll showed Democrat Josh Riley up 48% to 43% on Republican Marc Molinaro. That’s similar to the Sept. 22 survey showing Riley ahead 46% to 41% and within the margin of error.
One thing that might help Molinaro was that the Spectrum poll showed voters in that district preferring Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor over Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, 50% to 45%.
“The race for the new NY19 was close last month and remains close heading into the final days,” Greenberg said. “It comes down to three things: turnout, turnout, turnout.”
Democratic U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan currently holds that seat after beating Molinaro in a special August election. He’s serving the remainder of the term after former Rep. Antonio Delgado resigned to become lieutenant governor. On Tuesday, Ryan runs in the new 18th District and is polling ahead of Republican Colin Schmitt.
On Long Island, Democrats will look to hold two open seats. In the 4th District, Democrat Laura Gillen faces the GOP’s Anthony D’Esposito to replace U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice, who opted not to seek reelection.
In the 3rd District, Democrat Robert Zimmerman squares off against Republican George Devolder-Santos in a seat that U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi chose not to defend and instead mounted an unsuccessful primary challenge to Hochul.
On the statewide ballot, Hochul, who became governor in August 2021 after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, seeks her first full term. Polls show her ahead of Zeldin, although the Long Island congressman hopes concerns about crime and the economy can lead him to a victory.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, majority leader in the chamber, faces Republican challenger Joe Pinion.
New York voters will also decide whether to approve $4.2 billion in bonds that would be spent to fight climate change, reduce flooding risks, help conserve open spaces, and bolster the state’s water infrastructure.