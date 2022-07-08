(The Center Square) – Antony Davies, an associate professor of economics, is questioning the logic behind the state of New York’s first-of-its-kind marijuana investment fund.
The Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund will provide financing for 150 marijuana dispensaries in New York. That fund will focus on people "who have been impacted by the inequitable enforcement of marijuana laws,” according to the state.
Davies, who works at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, called the mission "laudable" in an email to The Center Square, but said the effort was misguided.
"Why provide money to former victims of marijuana laws to run marijuana dispensaries? Wouldn’t it be better to reimburse them for the time that New York kept them locked up, and let them do what they want with the money?" Davies wrote. "Simply cutting checks to the people who New York State persecuted would be far better."
Davies also questioned if the dispensaries run by those targeted by the government could be successful when up against dispensaries in the free market. He predicted the dispensaries funded by the Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund would need government subsidies to survive.
“Only some of those marijuana law victims are able to run businesses, and only some of those are available to run these particular businesses,” Davies said.
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul's office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment about direct compensation to victims.
State lawmakers plan to put $100 million in taxpayer money into the social equity marijuana fund from 2022 to 2025. The fund would get $50 million a year after 2025. The state could take a percentage of the tax revenue generated from the marijuana industry and dedicate it to the social equity fund. Officials expect to raise up to $150 million from the private sector for the fund.
"It is incumbent upon us to create a socially responsible cannabis industry here in New York State that ensures jobs and opportunity for minorities who have long been subject to unfair enforcement when it comes to cannabis use," Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado said in a June 22 news release.
New York lawmakers legalized adult-use marijuana in March 2021.