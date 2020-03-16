(The Center Square) – New York City residents are already making do without Broadway shows, access to cultural sites and professional sports, among other amenities, as the city struggles to come to grips with the coronavirus outbreak. Now another aspect of daily life will largely shut down as Mayor Bill de Blasio signs an executive order closing down restaurants and bars.
The decision came shortly after word emerged Sunday that the city would also be shutting down its schools for the foreseeable future. All these steps are designed to limit person-to-person contact and try to at least slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease in the hopes of avoiding a public health crisis that overwhelms the city’s medical resources.
“The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together,” de Blasio said in explaining the decision to close down eateries. “We have to break that cycle. [Monday], I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery. Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close.”
The order will go into effect at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The schools closure doesn’t mean that education will cease indefinitely. Starting March 23, de Blasio said, they will switch to a “Remote Learning Model.” Teachers and school officials are to spend Tuesday through Thursday learning about how this model will work, and students who require specific equipment to take part in remote learning will be able to pick it up Thursday and Friday.
Schools are tentatively scheduled to reopen April 20, and “grab-and-go” lunches will be available to students throughout the closure.
As of Sunday evening, the last time the New York Department of Health updated the numbers, there were 729 diagnosed cases of coronavirus infection in New York state. Of those, 329 were in New York City and another 196 in suburban Westchester County. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that schools in Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties would close starting Monday for two weeks.
New York also suffered its first coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend, a 65-year-old man with underlying health issues and an 82-year-old woman with emphysema.
"Closing the schools is a good idea but you have to anticipate and correct any unintended consequences – we have to ensure children who rely on free school meals continue to get them and that there's adequate child care, especially for healthcare workers and first responders who are parents of young children,” Cuomo said. “We will close these schools but it needs to be done with these contingencies in mind so that children are not harmed and our hospitals aren't understaffed – otherwise we cut off our nose to spite our face."
According to the World Health Organization, there have been more than 164,000 diagnosed cases and 6,470 deaths attributed to COVID-19.