(The Center Square) – A significant dip in the number of new hospitalizations in New York relating to COVID-19 led Gov. Andrew Cuomo to cautiously suggest Sunday the state might be seeing a “plateau” in its worst-in-the-nation coronavirus outbreak.
The latest numbers showed the state had a peak of 1,427 new hospitalizations Thursday, followed by 1,095 on Friday and 574 on Saturday.
While the number of new cases and deaths continue to be worrisome, the statistics on hospitalizations prompted Cuomo to discuss different possible outcomes for the hight of the crisis during his daily briefing Sunday.
“There’s a difference of, is the apex a point or is the apex a plateau?” he said. “Do you go up and then there’s a plateau where the number of cases stays high for a period of time and then drops? There’s a difference of opinion.”
When pressed by reporters to speculate how soon the state might know whether a plateau had been reached, Cuomo said his health experts likely would be reluctant to make such a declaration for at least several days.
“You could argue that you’re seeing a plateauing,” he said. “[The experts] want the future data to determine if this was a plateau.”
Another 8,327 cases were confirmed, pushing the state’s total to 122,031. The death toll hit 4,159 in the state, with 594 added since Saturday’s briefing. New York continues to have, by far, the largest share of the COVID-19 deaths in the nation, hitting 46 percent of the 9,090 reported nationwide.
The governor continued to rebuff questions about his decision to invoke powers that would allow the National Guard to take ventilators from areas of the state where the crisis is not as acute and redirect them to the hardest hit communities in New York City, its suburbs and on Long Island. He said no ventilators have been redirected yet under that directive.
He vowed that as upstate and western parts of the state reach their own crisis points, he would ensure no region went without needed supplies as a result of any movement of resources.
“We will come to a point where that wave will run right through the state,” he said. “I guarantee the people of this state that as long as I’m governor of this state, we won’t lose a life if we can prevent it, and we’re not going to lose a life because we didn’t share resources among ourselves. Anything anyone needs in Buffalo to fight this virus when it hits Buffalo will be there.”
While still being careful not to declare a turning point, yet, Cuomo allowed himself to sound a note of optimism.
“This is going to be over,” he said. “You can start to see how the story ends. They will have a vaccine. … There are a number of treatments that are being expedited and are being tested right now.
“We will get through it, because we are New York state tough,” he added.