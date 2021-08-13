(The Center Square) – New York state lawmakers who helped create the law preventing people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic from being evicted vowed Friday to take swift action after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a key element of the law.
In a 6-3 decision, the justices ruled the section of the COVID Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Protection Act (CEEFPA) that allows tenants to self-certify a financial hardship denies landlords due process.
No other portion of the law was challenged or struck down.
One New York real estate law firm advised its clients through an online statement Friday that the decision needed to be viewed with “some cautionary notes” before taking action,
Rosenberg & Estis, P.C. told its clients the Supreme Court’s ruling won’t lead to landlord-tenant courts expediting eviction cases. The firm noted most cases in New York City and across the state have not moved at all in nearly 18 months.
On May 6, a group of property owners filed suit in a Long Island federal court after state lawmakers extended CEEFPA from its original sunset date of May 1 to Aug. 31.
The state Legislature passed CEEFPA, sponsored by state Sen. Brian Kavanagh, D-Manhattan, and Assemblyman Jeff Dinowitz, D-Bronx, last December and then renewed it again in May, the move that triggered the lawsuit.
In a statement Friday, Kavanagh, the chair of the Senate Committee on Housing, Construction and Community Development, said the law serves an essential purpose during the pandemic.
“It has been clear since the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic that the eviction moratorium was an essential tool not only to protect hundreds of thousands of tenants from the dangers of losing their homes during the public health crisis and being exposed to COVID-19, but to protect all New Yorkers from the spread of this illness, which would inevitably be accelerated by a massive number of judicial proceedings and the evictions that would follow,” Kavanagh said.
The senator added that he would write and seek to pass legislation to amend the law to follow the majority’s ruling.
Kavanagh added that he was glad to see soon-to-be Gov. Kathy Hochul express her support for the law.
“No New Yorker who has been financially hit or displaced by the pandemic should be forced out of their home,” Hochul tweeted late Thursday night after news of the Supreme Court ruling broke.
On Friday afternoon, state Sen. Gustavo Rivera, D-Bronx, tweeted that he was willing to go to the Capitol and update the law “before a tsunami of eviction filings” land in the Bronx courts.
There may already be a bill filed that could be used to address the issue.
Last Friday, state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-Bronx, and Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, D-Manhattan, filed a bill, S7315, that would extend CEEFPA until Oct. 31. They said the bill was needed because of the state’s difficulties in distributing federal aid to renters and landlords and the threat of the delta variant.
Rosenberg & Estis noted an extension bill would likely take into consideration the high court’s instructions. However, even if the state lets its law lapse, landlords may also be hindered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent eviction ban.
The CDC issued a new eviction protection order on Aug. 3, days after the last one ended. That order, though, only applies in counties with higher caseloads in an effort to keep the virus from mushrooming even further.
“However, despite the prospect of a Residential Moratorium extension or application of the CDC moratorium, for today, owners can celebrate the fact that the highest court in the land has vindicated their constitutional rights by ruling that a self-serving attestation will not prevent them from seeking judicial relief,” the firm stated.