(The Center Square) – Even as questions linger about the New York primary held nearly two months ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that he supports mail-in voting as the way to conduct the upcoming November general election.
That answer came in response to a question about the concern of using schools as polling sites for the Nov. 3 election. It’s a date that’s less than three months away, but Cuomo noted the election will come at a time when federal health officials are expecting the coronavirus to become worse than it is now due to the oncoming flu season.
“I think mail-in is the smartest way,” the governor told reporters.
Mail-in balloting comes with its fair share of concerns. Many ballots that were mailed did not get counted, in some races, up to 25 percent of the ballots returned by mail were rejected for various reasons.
There are also issues regarding timeliness. The Washington Post reported Friday that the Postal Service notified election officials in 46 states, including New York, and the District of Columbia that it can’t ensure all mailed-in ballots will be delivered by state deadlines.
To mitigate that, Cuomo suggested using drop boxes inside or in front of polling sites so concerned voters wouldn’t have to stay in line and wait to vote.
Earlier this week, state Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan, filed a bill that would allow local boards of elections to establish one or more drop-off sites for absentee ballots. WBFO reported Senate leadership is strongly considering the legislation.
The radio station also noted that voters can presently return an absentee ballot to a designated early voting or Election Day polling location.
However, on Friday after Cuomo’s press briefing, Hoylman went to Twitter to explain why his bill is needed.
“Ballot dropboxes are available all the time, not just on voting days or during working hours,” the senator stated. “They're a crucial addition that would protect New Yorkers' right to vote.”
Cuomo also announced additional business reopenings across the state. Starting Monday, bowling alleys can open at 50 percent capacity. The alleys must abide by cleaning and disinfecting guidelines, and bowlers must stay in their lane and wear a face covering. Food service will be handled by wait staff as no in-line service will be allowed.
On Aug. 24, Cuomo said “low-risk” attractions in New York City can reopen at 25 percent capacity. That includes museums and aquariums. In addition to face mask requirements, ticketing will be time-based and traffic flows controlled.
He added that the state will release information on Monday for gyms to reopen